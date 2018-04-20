Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Are you sick of passwords? Creating new ones, changing them, remembering them for different websites.

That could soon be a thing of the past Biometric data could replace passwords. Technology companies are moving towards facial recognition and fingerprint scans for secure logins.

Unlike passwords, biometrics are not uploaded during login and are not stored on devices. This new security standard was developed by the FIDO Alliance which includes Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

That means hackers may soon find themselves out of business.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Just Posted

Photo exhibit showcases Mountains of Personality

Project from local photographer puts the spotlight on regional personalities, landmarks

VIDEO: Highway 3A reopened after mudslide cleared

A mudslide closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam on Wednesday.

Society wages campaign against distracted driving

As April is Distracted Driving Month, it’s a good occasion for SADD’s message to be heard loud and clear

Trans Mountain supplies 100% of Kootenay gas

Kootenay and Okanagan consumers have a lot to lose if Alberta slows gas supply say petroleum analyst

Parkland grade 8 and 9 bands win golds in Seattle festival

“We are Parkland, this is what we do”

Ground broken on $4 million train car preservation project

Cranbrook History Centre’s heritage train cars will no longer be at the mercy of mother nature

Letters to the Editor: April 19

The Challenge of Community Thank you Yme Woensdregt for your thoughtful weekly… Continue reading

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Most Read