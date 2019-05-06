Coffee cup in ‘Game of Thrones’ scene perks up viewers

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

“Game of Thrones” fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes.

Eagle-eyed viewers Sunday spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow did not react to the out-of-place cup.

READ MORE: B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

It’s not clear where the cup came from. Some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks.

Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.

HBO has not responded to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pakistani waiter finds fame as ‘Game of Thrones’ look-alike

Just Posted

Kootenay communities receive funding for wildfire mitigation

Province doles out nearly $1 million to regional communities, First Nations, ahead of fire season

Cranbrook BMX season opener a success

There were more than 125 riders from all around to take part in the event from May 4-5

Stetski’s local food day bill goes to committee review

Proposed legislation would recognize agricultural producers on Fridays before Thanksgiving

No decisions made on proposed Retallack recreation tenure near Kimberley

The application from Retallack for a 70,000ha tenure is still under review.

Unique partnership opens coffeeshop at Joseph Creek Village

Golden Life Management, REALM and Auntie Barb’s Bakery partner to open new Java Creek Cafe

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

Kootenay man charged with murder

The accused made his first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Monday

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

What’s on at the Cranbrook Library

Mike Selby ‘Watch Your Tongue’ has author Mark Abley exploring everyday saying… Continue reading

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Most Read