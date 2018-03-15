Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade

A Canadian Olympic star is adding her voice to those calling for an end to the dog-meat trade.

Meagan Duhamel was on hand today in Montreal as Humane Society International’s Canadian branch detailed its latest rescue operation.

The pairs figure skating star says she’s happy to support the work of groups trying to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade.

One of Duhamel’s own pets, Moo-tae, was rescued from a South Korean dog-meat farm.

There are an estimated 17,000 such facilities in South Korea, where canines are raised for human consumption.

Humane Society International is housing more than 80 dogs at the organization’s emergency shelter in Montreal after rescuing them in Siheung-si.

A spokeswoman for the animal rights organization says they were found in horrific conditions and had never received proper care or food.

HSI says it has closed 11 dog-meat farms and rescued about 1,300 dogs.

The Canadian Press

More to come.

Previous story
Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll

Just Posted

Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea.

Large Cranbrook neighbourhood to be affected by water shutoff Tuesday night

Broad swath of Cranbrook will be under boil water notice Wednesday, following water system replacement

Hospital gets new diagnostic equipment, eyes additional technology

Microbiology lab increases bacterial diagnostic capabilities, needs funding for redevelopment.

Kimberley gymnasts in competition

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club competitive team recently competed at the Key City… Continue reading

SPCA has identified owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

Help for the little brown bats

Spring bat reports can help monitor spread of deadly disease

1970: Burglarizing the FBI

Part II of Booknotes’ look at an act of dissidence

Hugs & Slugs: March 15

Slugs: To the people that park at the Superstore. It isn’t the… Continue reading

Injunction hearing told pipeline critics ‘inconvenience’ Kinder Morgan in B.C.

Trans Mountain has hit multiple blocks in B.C.

Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade

BCHL Today: Kings try to ground Grizzlies and Galajda targets Hobey Baker Award

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Ottawa spends $9.1 million on studies aimed at protecting whales

Money will be used to develop and test technologies to lower the risk of collisions

$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Campaign looks to “ReLeaf” fire affected areas

Most Read