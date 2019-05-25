VIDEO: Canadian breaks women’s world record for longest plank

Dana Glowacka, of Montreal, held a plank for four hours and 20 minutes

Montreal’s Dana Glowacka is officially the women’s world-record holder for holding the longest plank position.

Earlier this month, during the 1st Interational Plank Training Conference in Illinois, Glowacka took advantage of Guinness World Records officials being on site, and got to work – holding the pose for four hours and 20 minutes.

The plank is a core strength exercise that involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up – but with elbows on the floor – for the maximum possible time.

The fitness-enthusiast smashed the former record, reached by Maria Kalimera in 2015 with a time of three hours and 31 minutes.

“It was so lovely to see my family, friends and so many supporters from close and fare that helps me to be hold strong till the ending line,” Glowacka wrote on her social media.

According to the pro-planker, her first “long” plank was four minutes – about the same length as one song. A single song turned into a full playlist.

But the training got serious when Glowacka’s son received the 2014 Guiness World Records book as a gift. At the time, the plank record was one hour and 20 minutes. Glowacka said her son believed she could beat it and after that, the plank was on.

“I’m gonna make my son proud, sending a message to the world that everything is in the mindset and practice, practice, practice,” the mom said in her website bio.

“Just do it, do it right, train for it, and believe in yourself… for a stronger, healthier and happier life.”

In recent months, Glowacka has put in tons of practice, including regular four-hour planks.

According to Guiness World Records, Mao Weidong has held the title for longest-held plank in the world since 2016, when he planked for eight hours plus one minute and one second.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: What to remove from your closet

Just Posted

Ladies and Gentlemen, the ninth annual Trash Fashion Show

Mt. Baker Secondary School art students turn clutter in haut couture

MS Walk set for Sunday at the College of the Rockies

On Sunday May 26, communities across BC will participate in the annual… Continue reading

School District 5 superintendent announces retirement

Lynn Hauptman, who has served as the top administrator since 2013, is calling it a career

Cranbrook Tritons prepare for international swim meet

Two local swimmers will compete against the best at the Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet

Cranbrook Eagles victorious in Rock Creek

Three Eagle boxers won their matches at Rumble in Rock Creek

VIDEO: Canadian breaks women’s world record for longest plank

Dana Glowacka, of Montreal, held a plank for four hours and 20 minutes

A pain in the pump

I have just returned from a quick drive across the province to… Continue reading

A Christian Perspective on Homosexuality: Parts I and II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt A Christian Perspective on Homosexuality: Part I June is… Continue reading

The exoneration of Poundmaker

There occurred a small but significant moment in Canadian history Thursday. The… Continue reading

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

‘I think he’s still alive’: B.C. mom pleads for help finding son last seen a month ago

Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Tim Delahaye

New poll suggests one-third don’t want politicians to wear religious symbols

Local politicians shouldn’t be allowed to wear hijabs, crucifixes or turbans on the job, survey suggests

Raptors fans far from home adjust plans to watch pivotal playoff game

Raptors currently lead the playoff series 3-2, and a win Saturday would vault them into NBA finals

Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

It’s unclear how many tools are left in B.C.’s toolbox to fight the project

Most Read