Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and Tampa Bay Lightning centre Tyler Johnson (9) scrap during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Monday, April 30, 2018. (Chris O’Meara/The Canadian Press)

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has received a warning from the NHL about licking the faces of his opponents.

Colin Campbell, the league’s executive vice-president and director of hockey operations, spoke with Marchand and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Saturday.

According to the NHL, Campbell put Marchand on notice that his actions are unacceptable and similar behaviour in the future will lead to supplemental discipline.

Marchand licked the face of Tampa Bay forward Ryan Callahan in the second period of Friday night’s 4-3 overtime victory by the Lightning, prompting the warning from the NHL.

“I don’t know what the difference is between that and spitting in someone’s face,” Callahan said.

In Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against the Maple Leafs, Marchand licked the neck of Toronto forward Leo Komarov.

“He keeps trying to get close to me. I don’t know if he has a thing for me or what, but he’s cute,” said Komarov at the time.

Since Friday’s game, people have had mixed reviews over Marchand’s actions.

