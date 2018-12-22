Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

“This type of scene, I find, can be the most difficult for a journalist to tackle, because it’s dealing with other people’s misery. I knew I spent too much time at the scene. Eventually, the lead paramedic told me to get lost.” (Scott Stanfield/Comox Valley Record)

“This breach was just the icing on what was the most incredible sightseeing tour I’ve ever been on. We had family from England with us, and it was a day never to be forgotten. We saw a total of a dozen humpbacks, a family of resident orcas, and aside from the breach, we had a close encounter, when one of the whales came right up to our boat, dove under it and surfaced on the other side. As for the timing of the breach… sometimes good luck is better than good management. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)

“The spring flooding in Grand Forks has been the most challenging assignment of my career so far. When this photo was taken, the day after the flooding, I was running on adrenaline; I don’t think I had yet processed what was happening to the city and what it would mean for the future. The situation was abruptly made very real to me when I took this photo. In an instant, I knew that Grand Forks would never really be the same again, and that it was going to be a very long road ahead. When this photo was taken, this couple had just returned from surveying their home and was devastated to find there was four feet of water inside; they will likely never live in that home again.” (Kathleen Saylors / Grand Forks Gazette)

“Robyn Thomas told me she tried to jump out a building, out a moving vehicle and off a moving Ferry while she struggled with mental health challenges. I have known Robyn for years, but didn’t know some of the inner turmoil she was facing and was deeply moved by her strength and resilience. While taking this photo of her I remember thinking we really don’t know how much pain someone is going through, and and her story and kindness was inspiring to me. She now works for the Stigma Free Society advocating to stop the stigma surrounding those with mental illness and I have more respect for her as a person than I did before I knew her story and that is saying a lot.” (Arnold Lim / Black Press)

“Photographing cycling races, especially downhill races, are very exciting and unpredictable. As I was photographing a notorious corner in the BC/Canada Cup downhill race in Fernie, a racer travelling too fast to make the turn went off course and tumbled over his bars. He flew off course above me to my right but I was behind my lens and only noticed he was there from the sound of him crashing through the underbrush. As he appeared in the top right of my vision, I yelled, leapt backwards and shot a frame blindly from my chest. It’s moments like those that I’m very grateful for pre-focusing.” (Phil MacLachlan/Fernie Free Press)

“I was at Penticton Secondary when I spotted this lone student off to one side of the common area, quietly painting a huge banner for a rally to show school support after the Humboldt tragedy. She looked up and smiled as I approached, then went back to work without a word while I made photos for a few minutes. There was a photo later at the rally with the whole school massed together, holding up the finished banner but this quiet young woman, working with Zen-like concentration, summed up the feeling even better.” (Steve Kidd/Penticton Western News)

“Tent city is a controversial topic for many and I remember photographing some homeless people that been kicked out of a campground in Langford. Even as someone who has seen a lot pain through my lens over 10 years as a photojournalist, I found it difficult not to feel a little bit as they shed tears wept in each others arms. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

”The Pines Special Care Home in Kimberley celebrated Mother’s Day this year with a roaring 20’s themed party and staff had invited The Bulletin to take photos. What a special event. It was so lovely to be a part of this day and to see all of the people who are in special care dancing and having so much fun. I put a smile on my face for the rest of the day. Between the costumes, music, photo booth and ‘mocktails’ it truly felt like you had stepped back in time when walking through the doors of the cafeteria.” (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin)

“This was one of the first stories I attended for Black Press. I remember walking through sudsy water and the smell of burnt metal in the air. What was sad about it was the truck was next door to a house that had burned down just the month before, so the street looked like a micro war zone. The neighbour’s car windows had been blown out from the heat of the truck fire, and I was the first person to speak with her on that. It was a bittersweet afternoon, both sad but also an exciting promise of the kinds of stories I could cover in the future.” (Nicole Crescenzi/Victoria News)

“Tsilhqot’in elder Theresa Billy has lived with the story of the 1864 hanging of the six Tsilhqot’in chiefs since she was old enough to remember it being passed down to her through oral history. A lifetime has passed for the 86-year-old, and several generations of First Nations have suffered as a result of colonialism, but she was able to witness with her own eyes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau riding into remote Xeni Gwet’in title land November 2 underneath towering snow-capped mountains with current Tslihqot’in chief and chairman Joe Alphonse to formally exonerate the war chiefs — something the Tsilhqot’ins have demanded all those years. Billy waited for hours in the cold, her eyes stinging and sore from the smoke of nearby campfires, to be at the historic event. Trudeau travelled several hours by plane and vehicle to get to the remote site to issue the formal apology. After speeches, he greeted Billy, getting down on his knee to hold her hand in a moving exchange.” (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)

“The Canada Day fireworks one was fun – my first time shooting fireworks at Canoe Beach. Instead of setting up my tripod on the beach, I placed it on the top ramp of the children’s playground where I had what I thought would be a good, stable view. The playground area had become occupied by a group of energetic youth and my stable view wasn’t so stable anymore. I waited it out, however, and, eventually, the barge came back into view. As the first of the fireworks illuminated the sky, the bouncing abruptly stopped and I was able to get my shots.” (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

“The Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer ride has been a big part of my life since I first rode it in 2013, and every year I see and hear amazing stories of strength and resilience from those that fundraise. I remember seeing this woman in Tofino and how she had cut her hair off to raise money for children with cancer and was struck by how she held her hair after it had been shaved off. It was obvious it wasn’t an easy thing to do and made her sacrifice all the more powerful and touching.” (Arnold Lim/Black Press)