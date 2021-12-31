From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. (Pixabay photo)

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. (Pixabay photo)

B.C.’s top baby names of 2021 revealed

Olivia and Liam are the most popular baby names once again

Olivia has once again taken top spot for most popular name for babies born in B.C.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. That’s compared to 42,413 born in 2020.

Of those babies, Olivia was the most popular name, according to preliminary results shared by the B.C. Vital Statistics Agency.

While the exact numbers for 2021 have yet to be released, there were 239 Olivias born in 2020.

This year, Liam took second place – again – followed by Noah, Jack, Emma, Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver and Charlotte.

Curious how common your name is? B.C. has been tracking baby name trends since 1920, with the data readily available online. To compare naming trends and view 100 years’ worth of data, visit the B.C. government website.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

2021 Year in Review

Previous story
Christmas Day delivery pulled off by Chilliwack River Rafting guides
Next story
Cats, grandmas and twins: Here are 7 B.C. stories that brightened 2021

Just Posted

"9 To 5: The Musical" opens Dec. 31 at Key City Theatre. Barry Coulter photo
Photo gallery: “9 To 5: The Musical” opens Dec. 31 at Key City Theatre

A snow plow truck is pictured travelling along an icy Hwy 3/95 in Cranbrook on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Weather proves to be a challenge for snow, ice removal crews: Mainroad

A lot of snow in Kimberley has fallen and more is yet to come as a La Nina winter carries on. Paul Rodgers photo.
Slight reprieve from cold snap for New Years weekend before temperatures fall again

Some B.C. fitness centres and their clients are calling on the government to deem gyms and fitness centres as essential after being forced to once again close their doors because of pandemic-related measures. Bars and fitness centres were ordered to close as of December 23, 2021 until at least January 18, 2022. (Pixabay file)
Cranbrook gym forced to close due to B.C. COVID mandate calls for essential service status