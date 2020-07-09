B.C. residents can go to the Royal BC Museum for half price this summer

Museum reopening in phases, COVID-19 measures in place

Residents can experience the Royal BC Museum for half the cost this summer as the province seeks to encourage local tourism.

While visiting the museum with her family, the province’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare announced half-price admission through Sept. 7.

“Now that we’re into phase three, I am encouraging British Columbians to explore the sights and attractions our province has to offer,” Beare said. “To give people a safe, affordable, family-centred experience, we’re providing half-price entry to the Royal BC Museum all summer.”

Beare said she was impressed with the safety measures in place at the museum for visitors.

Since reopening in June, the museum has operated under revised hours while closing to the public on Wednesdays to allow for an extra day for cleaning and care without visitors in the galleries.

READ ALSO: Imax Victoria back in action

The hour of 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is reserved for seniors, vulnerable people and first responders. During all other hours visitor numbers are limited and visitors must book admission with a specific entry time to avoid crowds and lines.

Information and ticketing desks are protected by dividers to follow physical distancing guidelines and information about physical distancing is posted as well as signs and directions for new visitor pathways through the museum. Touch screens and other interactives are modified as the museum looks at new ways to provide interactive experiences.

The museum has employed enhanced cleaning measures of high-touch areas and other spots such as washrooms. Ventilation systems are turned up to move more air and hand sanitizer is available in public areas.

“We are pleased to welcome visitors back as we continue to reopen in stages in the coming months,” said Jack Lohman, Royal BC Museum chief executive. “As British Columbians explore their province this summer, they can feel confident the Royal BC Museum will provide them with an engaging, safe museum experience.”

READ ALSO: Royal B.C. Museum reopens in phases, some galleries remain closed to start summer

As of June 19, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit and Natural History gallery are open. On Aug. 1, the First Peoples gallery opens and on Sept. 7, the full museum including the Becoming BC gallery will open.

Since June 19, more than 3,500 people have visited the museum according to the province.

Imax Victoria, located in the Royal BC Museum, reopened on July 3 with capacity reduced to 50 people and show times adapted to allow for rigorous cleaning.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusRoyal BC Museum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservation officers relocate Spirit bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Just Posted

Chernove set to take on epic 1,000 kilometre cycling challenge

A local Paralympian is taking on an epic cycling challenge. Tristen Chernove… Continue reading

From baseball stars to forest fires: Southeast Fire Centre water bomber has an interesting past

Tanker 489 is stationed in Castlegar this year, but in the 1960s it belonged to the L.A. Dodgers.

Cranbrook RCMP looking for vehicle, driver involved in hit and run

RCMP are looking for the owner of a white Toyota Corolla that fled the scene

Cranbrook Cenotaph names get a touch-up

Legion members repaint 166 names, marking three wars, for the first time in monument’s history

BookNotes: The Australian prison colony’s first lending library

The books brought over by various officers proved quite popular with the convicts

B.C. identifies 20 new COVID-19 cases, travellers specified in count

Pandemic total 3,028 cases, 51 people from outside Canada

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Filing deadline in RCMP sexual-harassment class-action extended due to COVID-19

Plaintiffs now have until January 2021 to submit claims for up to $222,000

Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case

The plea brings an end to a complex legal case that has spanned more than a decade

Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Average extra penalty $2,971 after an at-fault accident

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to leave three clubhouses in Hells Angels hands

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Conservation officers relocate Spirit bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Most Read