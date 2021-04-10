Tyson Ginter, 7, is proud of his latest Hot Wheels he recently received by Quesnel RCMP Const. Matt Joyce. (Photo submitted)

B.C. Mountie handing out toy cars to light up children’s faces

‘A lot of times it will be the only interaction they have with the police,’ says Const. Matt Joyce

A young Quesnel boy was jumping for joy after an on-duty RCMP constable surprised him with a Hot Wheels.

Tyson Ginter, 7, was presented with the toy truck, which he has displayed on a shelf in his room, by Const. Matt Joyce on Saturday, April 3.

“He even came screaming in the house when he came home and was excited and told me the whole story,” Tyson’s mom Brittany Ginter said.

Tyson was with his dad grocery shopping for dinner at Save-On-Foods.

At the check-out, Joyce casually chatted with Tyson’s dad Cody before the father and son headed out of the store.

The general duty constable has been with the detachment for just over a year now and had stopped to grab some food.

“When I started, I went out and bought a box of 50 Hot Wheels, and I’ve been giving them out to kids because a lot of times it will be the only interaction they have with the police,” Joyce said.

“So at least it makes for a positive interaction.”

Before Tyson and Cody left the parking lot to head home that evening, they heard a tap on one of their truck’s windows.

It was Joyce who asked once the window was rolled down if Tyson liked Hot Wheels.

“I thought that was really neat,” Brittany said. “I’ve never heard of police officers randomly doing stuff like that for little ones.”

Tyson has two siblings — five-year-old sister Madison and 21-month-old brother Daniel.

Brittany said Madison was happy for her brother, Tyson, who says he wants to be both a police officer and a vet when he grows up.

Some other times Joyce has handed out Hot Wheels involved a small group of older children who were playing on the street in West Quesnel as well as calls where police have had to respond to a domestic dispute or assist the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

“When we’re there and the situation is appropriate I’ll pull out a Hot Wheels and automatically instead of us [police] being intimidating we’re all of a sudden their best friend and they’re showing us their dog and car collection and stuff like that,” Joyce said, noting he loves his job.

Of the 50 Hot Wheels Joyce estimates he has 13 left.

“I was just talking with my wife the other day that it’s getting close to restocking time, and she loves it too,” he said.

“She thinks it’s great.”

