B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

How does a moose take a selfie? By triggering a wildlife monitoring cam, of course.

The BC Ministry of Transporation is sharing some of their wildlife cameras’ best snaps from around the province after this moose selfie caught the staff’s attention.

The ministry notes the staff have seen some pretty fantastic shots on the cameras in the past, but “this one takes the cake.”

The cams were installed along BC highways to help prevent animals and drivers from crossing paths and to monitor wildlife crossings with motion-activated cams.

“We use these images to get a better understanding of how animals are using our wildlife crossing and how they interact with each other at these locations,” reads a ministry statement. “We use this information to improve our crossings and make them useful to more animals.”

Along with the ‘moose selfie’, the ministry shared the stop-action video below of a coyote in hot pursuit of a deer across one of province’s overpasses.

Related: Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

“Our wildlife crossings are well used, but animals don’t tend to cross paths while using them, instead, they tend to pass each other ‘like ships in the night.’,” adds the ministry. “We’ve been observing these cams for years now and this is the first time we’ve ever seen anything like this.”

It also added the photo below of a reclusive lynx moving through a part of wildlife fencing.

The ministry states that a “well-designed, well-constructed and well-maintained wildlife exclusion system can reduce the potential for wildlife collisions by more than 90 per cent.”

Related: SUV races moose along Similkameen roadway

Related: B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

Related: Snowmobilers let the moose loose

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

Just Posted

T-shirts memorializing firefighter back in production

A t-shirt commemorating the life of a local firefighter is going back… Continue reading

Key City Theatre gets funding for roof upgrades

The Key City Theatre in Cranbrook is one of the beneficiaries of… Continue reading

Check snow conditions before heading into backcountry

Snow is in the forecast and that means that people should be… Continue reading

McCormick touts Kimberley/Cranbrook relationship

Kimberley mayor Don McCormick touted the city’s relationship with Cranbrook in an… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice blasted 5-2 by Warriors at home

Kootenay bested by Moose Jaw, drop six points out of playoff spot heading into crucial weekend

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Winter disc golf league concludes with Wycliffe fundraiser

Paul Rodgers The disc golf putting league which has been running throughout… Continue reading

EXCLUSIVE: B.C. MP Randeep Sarai speaks out for the first time since Atwal controversy

‘I didn’t invite the person,’ he said of Jaspal Atwal

21 retirement homes in B.C. now ‘owned’ by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Tougher penalties for distracted drivers in B.C.

New measures begin this month to combat distracted driving in the province

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Racial diversity needed in medical textbooks: study

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 images in four widely medical textbooks

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

Most Read