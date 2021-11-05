Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

B.C. man aims to set Guinness World Record with 1,000 burpees in 1 hour

21-year-old ready to make public attempt Nov. 5 in Parksville

Nanoose Bay’s Mitchel Cook will attempt to break the Guinness World Records standard for chest-to-ground burpees tonight at 6 p.m. at the Nanoose Place Community Centre.

The 21-year-old former Oceanside Generals hockey player hopes to break the 1,000 mark in 60 minutes. Nobody has achieved the standard to date.

READ MORE: Nanoose Bay man, 21, aims to set new Guinness World Records standard for burpees

Cook said his training went well and has been consistently improving every week, making adjustments leading up to today.

As an incentive, Cook is also using the event to raise funds for the National Police Federation Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to assist families of fallen on-duty, off-duty and serving National Police Federation members.

Cook’s world record attempt is open to the public but will people will need to wear a mask inside the centre and also provide proof of double vaccination.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

FitnessParksville

Previous story
Moose on the loose: Saskatoon school gets surprise morning visitor

Just Posted

Colin James at the Key City Theatre, April, 2015. (Barry Coulter photo) The Blues Master is returning to the KCT Monday, Nov. 15, for a show that’s been in the works for almost two years. Colin James will be playing two shows that day, to make sure all ticket holders are accommodated.
Colin James playing two shows at KCT, Nov. 15

RDEK board office in Cranbrook. File photo.
Rob Gay elected RDEK chair for 11th year

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in the early hours of the morning, Friday, November 5. (Cranbrook Fire Department file)
Cranbrook Fire Department responds to early morning trailer fire

Parks crews with Public Works are working on trail improvements at Elizabeth Lake this week. (Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook)
City of Cranbrook working on trail improvements at Elizabeth Lake