Lilly, named by Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, is one of the puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre this year. Image: RCMP

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

A B.C. girl is one of 13 kids across Canada that got the honour of naming an adorable RCMP puppy.

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley B.C. chose the name Lilly for one of the 13 pups that all took on a moniker beginning with the letter L.

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre announced the winners of the 2018 Name the Puppy contest April 10.

“Thank you to all the children who sent in their suggestions,” said Staff Sgt. Gary Creed, acting Officer in Charge of the PDSTC. “We couldn’t be more proud of our pups and these new names will serve them well.”

The names of the first 13 puppies to be born at the PDSTC in Innisfail, Alberta, were suggested by children representing every province and territory in Canada.

Staff at the centre chose the names from nearly 15,000 entries.

All names had to start with the letter L. For multiple entries of the same name, a draw determined the winning entry.

Lazer and Luke, two of the puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre this year. Image: RCMP

The winning entries are:

  • Lance : Kayla Absi (Ottawa, Ontario)
  • Lazer : Seth Reynolds (Saint John, New Brunswick)
  • Lenyx : Jaxson Duke (Whitehorse, Yukon)
  • Lexi : Rayanna Etheridge (Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador)
  • Lilly : Kaitlyn Szulc ( Langley, British Columbia)
  • Link : Jake Saunders (Yellowknife, Northwest Territories)
  • Logan : Austyn Harper (Carseland, Alberta)
  • Loki : Jackson McQuade Thomson (Iqaluit, Nunavut)
  • Lola : Alex Bernard (Kensington, Prince Edward Island)
  • Lucy : Saydee Hlagy (Outlook, Saskatchewan)
  • Luke : Dennea Fitzner (The Pas, Manitoba)
  • Luna : Fergus Porter (Antigonish, Nova Scotia)
  • Lux : Arielle Provencher (Montreal, Quebec)

The 13 winners will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch laminated photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called Justice and an official RCMP baseball cap.

The RCMP states that police service dog teams are an important part of front line policing. They search for missing or lost people, track and apprehend criminals, remove illicit drugs from the streets, detect explosives and search for evidence used in crimes.

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre is the training centre for all RCMP police dog teams in Canada.

Ninety-four percent of the German shepherds working today as RCMP service dogs were born at the PDSTC as part of the RCMP Police Dog Breeding Program.

Link, one of the puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre this year. Image: RCMP

