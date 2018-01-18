B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Translink, BC Transit and… Jeff?

This is what the ridership of Tofino Bus All Island Express recommended as the new name for the company’s fleet of buses.

The Vancouver Island bus service took to Facebook this week asking for suggestions on a new name.

At first the ideas were pretty tame such as “VI Express” and “West Island Express”, some even suggested just using “All Island Express.”

But then one Facebook user, named David Taylor, suggested “Jeff” as the new name.

Since then more than 1,000 people have commented supporting Taylor’s suggestion and making arguments in favour of choosing the name.

“Jeff is a fairly simple name and easy to work around and some of the best people I can think of are also named Jeff” wrote one user.

The new name will be featured on the side of its buses.

The Tofino Bus All Island Express provides transportation services to most parts of Vancouver Island, as well as a direct connection to Vancouver.

Previous story
Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Just Posted

New slant on the next play

Cranbrook Community Theatre tries something new with next play

Fundraiser set up after car accident

Bystander fishing at nearby lake describes springing into action after hearing the collision.

VIDEO: Explorers uncover Canada’s deepest cave in Fernie

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

The tradition carries on

Locals Coffee House, Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Studio Stage Door

Third Winter Ale Concert Series kicks off Jan. 31

It’s almost time for the latest edition of a significant cultural event on our winter calendar.

WATCH: ULLR Dag Festival at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Come snow!

The polls, the polls are confusing

There’s good news and bad news for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The… Continue reading

World O’ Words: No stumpage fees for the speechmakers

As long as man has been using fire, he has been chopping… Continue reading

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

New Denver emergency ward to remain 24/7

Interior Health says it’s postponing changes to operating hours.

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Students on the Kelowna campus were unaware of resources and worried about lack of communication

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Most Read

  • B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

    The company asked and the people of Facebook answered