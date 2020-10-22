The Anonymous YVR is an Instagram page that reviews restaurants and other establishments around B.C. based on how well they adhere to COVID-19 rules. (Instagram)

The Anonymous YVR is an Instagram page that reviews restaurants and other establishments around B.C. based on how well they adhere to COVID-19 rules. (Instagram)

Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

There are a number of public health orders various types of establishments must follow to slow virus’s spread

If you’re worried about the COVID-19 measures at your local eatery or bar, one Instagram account could have you covered.

In its bio, Anonymous YVR said it provides “transparent reviews from different establishments in BC to see if they follow covid (sic) safety measures. DM us to suggest our next review place!”

In an Instagram story, the Anonymous YVR states that it’s not your average food and restaurant review account: “We will report to you if we, bluntly said, feel safe.”

There are a number of public health orders that restaurants and bars must follow to slow the spread of COVID-19. All establishments must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m., and no liquor may be consumed at all after 11 p.m. If the restaurant has a full food menu, it may stay open after 11 p.m., but liquor cannot be served until 9 a.m. the next day. Music and any other background noise must also be no louder than conversation level.

Since the weekend is creeping up, here are some the breweries I’ve checked out! Trading Post Brewery – I received a DM by a follower for a request to review, and I also I heard they had a new cranberry sour gose and so I had to swing by Langley to try it out! Once I got there I was asked for my number for contact tracing, and then was asked to sanitize my hands before I place my order. Got my flight and headed to the heated patio. Pretty simple hey? I also noticed that the staff members were wiping down tables and their door handles and so I assume they do this frequently. Washrooms where tidy and servers had their masks on! Safety score 5/5. Andina Brewing Company – the start of this chilly weather makes me miss Mexico so much! I’d like to think that coming here for their fruity sours and ceviche is the next best thing. There are arrows and servers wearing masks along with sanitizer right in front as soon as you step in. Same idea with most breweries, I ordered a flight and headed to my seats and during payment is when they would ask for your name and number for contact tracing. Washrooms were clean and tables were spaced out. Safety score 5/5 Callister Brewing Co. – Surprisingly I had one of their crafted cream sodas and pep stick, while my partner had a coffee stout. (Lame, I know.) Their set up is small but had tables with max 6 signs. Most of the servers were wearing masks, though I did see one guy wearing no mask but he was going in and out of the joint. Washrooms were’t as clean but I did see the server wiped down the bar tables and handles at the cooler fridge. Sanatizer was provided at the front of the entrance. They had a paper in front for contact tracing but not sure how hard they implemented this. Safety score 4.8/5 #tradingpostbrewery #andinabrewingcompany #callisterbrewing #brewhop #langley #vancouver #yvr #gose #stout #ipa #craftbeer #safetyfirst #covid #maskson

There are 15 reviews so far, all in the Lower Mainland. The newest is of three breweries – Trading Post in Langley, Andina Brewing and Callister Brewing Co. in Vancouver – which all had positive reviews for servers wearing masks and frequent sanitization of high-touch surfaces. Masks are not required at restaurants in B.C.

However, not all reviews were positive. A massage studio in New Westminster received poor reviews for a coughing staff worker, few masks and not overly clean surfaces.

