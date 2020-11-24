Built in 1888, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, in Banff National Park, has a long and storied history.

Built in 1888, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, in Banff National Park, has a long and storied history.

An Ambassador’s Guide to Banff: Exploring Local History

Planning for future travels: From Banff’s birthplace to this iconic hotel, there’s lots to discover

When I was fortunate enough to move to Banff in the spring of 2019, I was ecstatic. Every story I’d heard, every picture I’d seen, and every detail I’d learned about about the Rocky Mountain town left me more excited than the last – I couldn’t believe I’d actually be calling this home!

The foundation of that experience was my role as a Banff & Lake Louise Ambassador – a decision that definitely transformed my stay.

As an ambassador, I was able to share my passion for showing off this remarkable place and now I’d like to share it with you! If you’re looking for the best ways to experience Banff, read on … this week we’re looking at some of the region’s heritage highlights.

Discover Banff’s Birthplace

The best way to truly experience a location is to learn a bit about it. In 1883, while the Canadian Pacific Railway was being built, three workers stumbled across a series of natural hot springs at the base of Sulphur Mountain. Shortly thereafter the town of Banff was settled.

To step back in time and discover some of these natural hot springs for yourself, I highly suggest a trip to Cave and Basin. At this National Historic Site and birthplace of Banff, I leisurely strolled the series of walkways, learning more and more about the natural and cultural history of the mountains around me. While I opted to do this solo, a guided tour offers a more in-depth experience. The staff even wear period clothing to complete the blast from the past.

To continue reading the full story, click here.

***

Please note that BC’s current Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

BanffHeritagetravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meet B.C.’s only cowboy cop; a voice for the livestock industry

Just Posted

Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.
Council passes, adopts new bylaw to allow legal secondary suites

Cranbrook has formally adopted a secondary suites bylaw that will allow secondary… Continue reading

Cranbrook City Hall.
Council postpones land use discussion for proposed overnight shelter

An application for an overnight shelter will be presented at a forthcoming… Continue reading

Crisis line
Mental health crisis lines are busier than ever

The number of calls and the intensity of calls has increased. But the community is stepping up to help

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Seniors in Partnership Presents “Smile with a Senior Photo Contest”
Seniors in Partnership presents “Smile with a Senior photo contest”

This season spend some time with your favourite senior. Capture the moments… Continue reading

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring is asking parents of school-aged children to encourage the wearing of masks when possible in schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
LETTER: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

BCTF President Teri Mooring asks parents to talk with children about wearing masks in school

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

(Pixabay)
All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules

Prior announcement had said everything except spin, HIIT and hot yoga could remain open

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

Most Read