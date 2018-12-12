An 800-pound pig named Theodore needs a forever home, B.C. society says

Theodore the pig needs a home, and a society dedicated to animal welfare is hoping they can help him find one.

After being picked up and impounded for running at large in the Township of Langley, Theodore has been snorting his way into the hearts of the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) staff and volunteers for the last five months as they work to care and feed their approximately 800-pound resident.

LAPS executive director, Jayne Nelson said the search for Theodore’s new home has been a difficult one.

“Theodore isn’t one of our typical placements,” said Nelson.

“We have been working with local contacts to help find a suitable home for him as someone’s pet.” So — no, Theodore is not destined to be somebody’s bacon; this two year old Yorkshire (breed) pig has an estimated lifespan of 10 to 15 years. He is also neutered — at a cost of more than $900, which was generously covered by a local donor.”

The same animal control officer (ACO) who impounded him is helping with his foster care, “My parents had the space and were willing to provide him the shelter he needed in the colder winter months,” says LAPS ACO Tina Jensen-Fogt.

Currently, Theodore requires about five hours of LAPS staff time to care for him and another $100 a month in grain. That doesn’t account for the generosity of local businesses like Ralph’s Farm Market, the Real Canadian Superstore, and Canada Bread who are all donating produce, dairy, and bread to his daily feeding. “He likes fruit, but will only eat his vegetables if they are roasted. So, my mom regularly roasts up his favourites to round out his meals.”

If you have the space and the love, Theodore the Pig would love a new forever home with a side of tummy rubs and back scratches for Christmas. For more information, please contact LAPS at 604-857-5055.

