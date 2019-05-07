FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. Buckingham Palace said Monday May 6, 2019, that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Alexander? James? Arthur? Guessing game on royal baby’s name

Now that everyone knows Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have a baby boy, there is widespread speculation about what he will be called.

Royals have a way of taking their time about naming babies and the couple is known to want to do things at their own pace, so it may be a few days before the couple reveals the name for their first child.

Britain’s legal bookmakers Tuesday reported high interest in the names Alexander, James and Arthur. Bookmakers also report speculation about the name Spencer, the maiden name of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Choosing Spencer as a first or middle name is seen as a way for Harry to honour Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 when he was only 12. He spoke before he married Meghan last year about his desire to pay tribute to her memory during the ceremony.

Others believe Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will choose a name that reflects her American heritage.

The infant, known only as Baby Sussex for the moment, was born early Monday morning. The royal couple has not said if he was born at home or at a hospital.

Harry said when he announced the birth Monday that he and Meghan are “thinking” about names and hinted that an announcement might be made on Wednesday on shortly thereafter. The couple is also expected to pose with their newborn or release a photo on their Instagram account.

The couple is also expected to name godparents to the child at a future date.

Gregory Katz, The Associated Press

