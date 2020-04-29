Discover Cranbrook, BC

Celebrating diversity and heritage throughout the year

Start your adventure at the Cranbrook History Centre where you’ll step back in history in the internationally renowned museum. The collection of restored classic railcars and locomotives is absolutely impressive. Canadian railroading history comes alive at this fascinating establishment.

Summers can get piping hot in southeast British Columbia so cool off at one of the outdoor water spray parks, or visit the pool complex at the Cranbrook Aquatic Centre. The Kinsmen Spray Park near the College of the Rockies & the Rotary Spray Park in downtown Cranbrook are always hubs of activity. And the top-of-the- line Aquatic centre, complete with wave pool & waterslide is a must-stop on your travels.

The Cranbrook Farmers’ Market every Saturday features a mini-festival on 10th Avenue in downtown Cranbrook. The Farmer’s Market attracts vendors from all over the region and features fresh, locally grown organic foodstuffs and crafts. It’s a major venue for busking musicians so if you’re into people-watching, there’s no better spot.

Take a daytrip to Fort Steele to watch the past come alive. This historic 19th century village 10km from Cranbrook is now an important heritage site, featuring living history, gold-panning, old-time agricultural demonstrations, train rides along the Kootenay River, live theatre and much more.

Facts

• If golfing’s your thing, prepare for a links experience unlike any other. Cranbrook has three spectacular courses – the Cranbrook Golf Club, Mission Hills and Wildstone – within the city limits and several more just a short drive away (no pun intended). For a quick stop with the youngsters, check out the mini-golf at Elizabeth Lake Lodge.

• Refresh your spirit at Idlewild Park, a community park located on the south side of Cranbrook. The park is a popular gathering place for locals and visitors – there’s no better spot for a picnic, hiking or birdwatching!

• Art, culture and entertainment are taken seriously in Cranbrook. Facilities like the Key City Theatre, Western Financial Place & the Studio Stage Door are top-of-the-line venues for the performing arts. Groups like Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, Cranbrook Community Theatre and Locals Coffeehouse bring a high level of music and theatre to residents and visitors. The Symphony of the Kootenays presents four major concerts a year.

• The “Incipient Shire of Aeriesgarde” (Society for Creative Anachronism) brings Medieval & Renaissance experience with their October Medieval Festival; There’s the annual Cranbrook Multicultural Festival, that brings crowds downtown with June’s Sam Steele Days, September’s Fall Fair, February’s Winter Blitzville & the Kootenay Children’s Festival is the largest event for kids in southeast BC.

Weather

In Cranbrook, summers are warm, the winters are freezing and snowy, and it’s partly cloudy year-round.

Getting Here

Driving: Travel time from Vancouver to Cranbrook is close to 10 hours via Crowsnest Hwy/BC-3 E. The distance is 841.8 km (324 mi).

