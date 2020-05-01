The magnificent Fisher Peak as seen from the Mause Creek Tarns, better known as Tanglefoot lakes. (Mathew Masi/Amateur Photography Entry)

Cranbrook: Where your feet can hit the trail

The Tanglewood Lakes trail is one of the most popular in the area

With the Rocky Mountains and Purcell Mountains so close by, hiking is hugely popular in the Cranbrook area.

Perhaps it’s because people are inspired by Fisher Peak, a 2,843-metre (9,327-foot) summit that dominates the city’s mountain views.

One of the most popular treks in the Cranbrook area is an easy three-kilometre hike to Mause Creek, which is better-known locally as Tanglewood.

Check this webpage for precise directions.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

British ColumbiaCanadaCranbrook,HikingThings to dotravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Discover Cranbrook, BC

Just Posted

Cranbrook transit spring service changes take effect this weekend

Rear door loading and free ridership for all routes will remain in place at least until the end of May

Key diagnostic equipment at Cranbrook hospital aiding COVID-19 effort

Purchased two years ago, Polymerase Chain Reaction Machine can identify viruses, bacteria in 24 hours

Cranbrook Bucks add another forward to the roster

The Cranbrook Bucks have added another forward to the roster. Nicholas Niemo… Continue reading

Bonnie Harvey honoured with BC Achievement Community Award

Bonnie Harvey, of the ?aq’am community, has been awarded the 2020 BC… Continue reading

City reviews property tax deadlines in light of COVID-19 impacts

After reviewing property tax due dates, city council has decided to keep… Continue reading

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver in defamation suit

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

B.C. teachers vote to accept same pay increase as other unions

Negotiations with BCTF dragged on for a year

New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

Breathe Medical Manufacturing’s mask output is planned to increase to 40 million by the summer

Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

This is one of 11 anti-Asian incidents reported in the city through April

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Most Read