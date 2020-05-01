Cranbrook: Where your feet can hit the trail

The Tanglewood Lakes trail is one of the most popular in the area

The magnificent Fisher Peak as seen from the Mause Creek Tarns, better known as Tanglefoot lakes. (Mathew Masi/Amateur Photography Entry)

With the Rocky Mountains and Purcell Mountains so close by, hiking is hugely popular in the Cranbrook area.

Perhaps it’s because people are inspired by Fisher Peak, a 2,843-metre (9,327-foot) summit that dominates the city’s mountain views.

One of the most popular treks in the Cranbrook area is an easy three-kilometre hike to Mause Creek, which is better-known locally as Tanglewood.

Check this webpage for precise directions.

British ColumbiaCanadaCranbrook,HikingThings to dotravel