10 things to do in Cranbrook

Visiting Cranbrook? Here are 10 favourite things try, do and enjoy!

Cranbrook History Centre

Take a trip through time at the Cranbrook History Centre. The internationally renowned museum houses a collection of restored classic railcars and locomotives. Book a tour and see how the romantic history of Canadian railroading comes alive at this fascinating establishment. The museum is also the site of the Royal Alexandra Hall, originally built in 1906 as the Cafe of the Royal Alexandra Hotel in Winnipeg.

Spray Parks

Summer can get piping hot in southeast British Columbia. While in Cranbrook, cool off at one of their water spray parks, or visit the pool complex at the Cranbrook Aquatic Centre. The Kinsmen Spray Park near the College of the Rockies and the Rotary Spray Park in downtown Cranbrook are always hubs of activity. And the top-ofthe-line Aquatic centre, complete with wave pool and waterslide is a must-stop on your travels.

The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday features a mini-festival on 10th Avenue in downtown Cranbrook. The Farmer’s Market attracts vendors from all over the region, and features fresh, locally grown organic foodstuffs and crafts. It’s a major venue for busking musicians, and if you’re into people-watching, there’s no better spot.

Photo by Lauren Anderson

Performing Arts

Take in a performance at the Key City Theatre or the Studio Stage Door — Cranbrook’s two central venues for live performing arts. The 600-seat Key City Theatre is Ground Zero for East Kootenay culture, featuring local and touring artists of all genres. For a more intimate occasion, take in a play at the Heritage Studio Stage Door building

Fort Steele Performing Arts Heritage Town

Take a day-trip to Fort Steele, and watch the past come alive. This historic 19th century village 10 kilometres from Cranbrook is now an important heritage site, featuring living history, gold-panning, old-time agricultural demonstrations, train rides along the Kootenay River, live theatre and much more.

Idlewild Park

Refresh your spirit at Idlewild Park, a community park located on the south side of the Cranbrook. The park is a popular gathering place for locals and visitors – there is no better spot for a picnic, hiking or birdwatching.

Photo by Heidi DeYoung

Elizabeth Lake

The Elizabeth Lake Bird Sanctuary, just west of Cranbrook, is one of the top wildlife viewing areas in southeast BC. This 300-acre wildlife reserve on a migratory bird flight path is an important nesting and feeding ground for many bird species. Established trails within the popular birdwatching wetland and grassland habitat provide wildlife viewing, walking and jogging opportunities.

Golfer’s Paradise

If golfing’s your thing, get set for a links experience unlike any other. Cranbrook has three spectacular courses – the Cranbrook Golf Club, Mission Hills and Wildstone – within city limits, and several more just a short drive away (no pun intended). For a quick stop with the youngsters, check out the mini-golf at Elizabeth Lake Lodge in Cranbrook.

Disc Golf

Add a little edge to your walk in the woods at the Cranbrook Disc Golf Course, in the forest adjacent to the College of the Rockies. The fast-growing sport of disc golf has its ultimate expression at this 18-hole course, renowned as one of the best and most challenging in British Columbia.

Cycling Paradise

The Cranbrook area is the centre of outdoor biking adventure in Western Canada. Cranbrook’s Rotary Way biking or walking path runs the breadth of Cranbrook with all its diversity, and will eventually lead to the breathtaking Isadore Canyon. Or get on the famous North Star Rails to Trails, running 30 kilometres from Cranbrook to Kimberley. If you want your ride to be endless, take your mountain bike to the vast expanse of the Cranbrook Community Forest, or the South Star Recreation Trails.

For more information visit the Cranbrook Daily Townsman

British ColumbiaCanadaCranbrook,Family activitieskootenayparksThings to dotravel