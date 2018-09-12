Women’s hockey gets underway at 55+ BC Games

The the first time in its history, the 55+ BC Games (formerly known as the BC Seniors Games) are featuring Women’s Hockey

An historic opening faceoff: The the first time in its history, the 55+ BC Games (formerly known as the BC Seniors Games) are featuring Women’s Hockey, and action got underway at the opening of the Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook, Wednesday, September 12, between Zone 7 (Kootenay) and Zone 1 (South Island).

Sandy Hughes, Games volunteer and player on Zone 7’s other women’s hockey team, drops the puck for a ceremonial faceoff, with centres Sis Talarico (Zone 7, left) and Teri Cotton (Zone 1, right). Referees for the historic game are Frank Curiston and Jarod Jacob.

The Games are underway, and running all week at venues in Cranbrook, Kimberley, Wycliffe and Marysville.

Barry Coulter photo