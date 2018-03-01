Winter disc golf league concludes with Wycliffe fundraiser

Some of Cranbrook’s most avid disc golfers at the final putting league night of the winter.

Paul Rodgers

The disc golf putting league which has been running throughout this winter at Kootenay Christian Academy’s gym wound down on Wednesday, February 28 as players gathered for one final night to raise some money for the Wycliffe Disc Golf Course.

The night, as usual, had a solid turnout of 14, and in attendance, freshly back from tournaments in Las Vegas and Thailand, was Cranbrook-native and one of Canada’s top players Casey Hanemayer.

“It was great that he was able to come down and play in our putting league,” said organizer Kristy Shields. “He also donated a disc that was signed by world champion Paul McBeth and will be given away at the Wycliffe Tournament in October.”

The night was set up into doubles horseshoes matches, in which players partnered up according to their league ranking in order to keep teams as balanced as possible. For example, Hanemayer was paired up with one of the brand-new players, and it proved to be effective.

There was also individual games including the ring of fire, where everyone forms a cirle and shoots at a basket placed in the middle, long and short shots, and the usual Ace Shot across the whole length of the gym into the basketball hoop.

Everyone in attendance purchased raffle tickets and they soon reached their target of $180, which is the cost of one concrete tee pad for the new course in Wycliffe.

“We still have a long way to go, but it’s a good start to develop Wycliffe into the championship course that it could be,” Shields said, adding that anyone who wants to support the Wycliffe course can do so by sponsoring one of its holes, which can be arranged by contacting Fraser Bowden at 250-919-6222.

Over the course of the winter, the league saved up for a basket which was given away on this final night. Entries were determined by the number of nights attended and the winner was Steve Reedyk, who was “stoked to say the least,” said Shields, who added — “He had actually held off buying his own basket, on the off-chance that he won.”

Overall, the league placings saw Ben Loggains in first, Sean Swinwood in second and Glen Lowe in third. The league had numerous sponsors including The Heidout and Fisher Peak Brewery, Funhogz Gear Exchange, Jesse Tomalty, Mike Mahar Painting, Serge Gosselin, ARQ Mountain Centre, Kevin King, and TREELINE Disc Golf Apparel.

“This is definitely something that we would do again next year,” Shields said. She explained that one of the guys is organizing a spring league and will also continue with summer doubles, so there will be plenty of competitive disc golf to be had come spring and summer seasons.

“On a personal note,” Shields added, “I would love to see more women get involved in the sport. This summer I am hoping to start a recreational ladies league.”

To keep up to date on everything related to disc golf you can follow Cranbrook Disc Golf on Facebook.