Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ fan Chris Matthew, who has been wearing shorts daily since the 2001 Grey Cup in Calgary, relaxes in his living room in Winnipeg Wednesday, November 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

One of the first things Blue Bombers fan Chris Matthew will need to do after he finishes celebrating Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win is shop for trousers.

Matthew promised his friends in November 2001 that he would keep wearing shorts until the Bombers won a Canadian Football League championship.

It didn’t happen that year — they lost to Calgary — so he’s been braving Manitoba’s chill winters with half his legs uncovered for the last 18 years.

That all changed on Sunday when Winnipeg beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12.

Matthew was in Calgary to cheer on his team and pulled on an old pair of grey camo sweat pants over his shorts after the win.

Fashion critics didn’t take long to comment about his less-than-stylish wardrobe after a video popped up on social media, but Matthew says the sweats were the only pants he had that still fit.

“I’ll probably have to buy a new pair of jeans or two,” Matthew told CTV News on Monday.

He said his wife is happy he’s going to be wearing long pants again.

“Now if we need to go somewhere that pants are required, we can actually go there,” he said.

(CTV Winnipeg, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Another two-win weekend for the Kimberley Dynamiters
Next story
Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Just Posted

Another two-win weekend for the Kimberley Dynamiters

Nitros don’t allow a goal against in either game

Local survey feedback needed to shape Cranbrook childcare plan

A consultant studying childcare needs and resources in Cranbrook is asking for… Continue reading

Cranbrook SAR respond to two motor vehicle incidents

Cranbrook Search and Rescue assisted RCMP with two single motor vehicle incidents… Continue reading

RCMP investigating overnight fuel thefts

The RCMP has responded to an ‘abnormal’ number of overnight fuel thefts… Continue reading

Avalanche sign MBSS student Claire Newsome for 2020

Claire Newsome, a current grade 12 student at Mount Baker, is the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man who invented World Wide Web has plan to take it back

Sir Tim Berners-Lee releases a bill of rights to combat online misinformation

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before girl hit in Vancouver Island crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound lent vehicle

Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Dr. Brian Day believes patients have a right to pay for services if public wait times are too long

Most Read