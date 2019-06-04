Win streak continues for Bandits alumni in annual game

The Sr. Cranbrook Bandits faced off against their alumni on the weekend, losing 5-3 in nine innings

The bats were swinging and jerseys pulled out for the third annual Cranbrook Bandits alumni game, as graduates of the program faced off against the Sr. Cranbrook Bandits.

The alumni took a 5-3 victory after nine innings on June 2, to stretch their win streak to three games.

“It was a good game,” said Sr. Bandits coach Paul Mrazek. “Both teams pitched well, for the most part, put the ball in play. I talked to my players and we just need to tidy up a couple of things, it was a closer game.”

The weekend started out with a golf tournament on June 1, which raised $3,500 for the Bandits organization.

“It was a Texas scramble, and had 22 teams with golf and dinner,” explained Mrazek.

June 2 was perfect weather for the alumni game, as the sun was out and the hot dogs were grilling, unfortunately, the Sr. Bandits couldn’t break the win streak of the alumni.

“We keep giving [the alumni] some pretty good young players, and they are getting tough and tougher to beat, so good game today,” said Mrazek.

The weekend included 22 alumni who came out to support the weekend, including Brady Penson, Ryan Saunders, Hunter Ryley, Josh Lowden, Devon Howarth and more.

“We are ranging back from guys who finished paying with us last year, to guys that aged out 18 years ago— it’s a huge mix. We have guys who have played D3 to D1 college baseball,” said Mrazek.

Having a weekend like this, Mrazek said is good to keep the alumni active within the Bandits organization.

“It’s great for the alumni to see how the program is growing, and it’s good for our guys to see some of these guys who have played college baseball. It’s great for the parents, it’s great for the families and it’s a good day,” he said.

The Sr. Bandits will hit the road on June 8 for a doubleheader against Mission Valley, and then June 9 against the Glacier Twins.

The Jr. squad will also head on the road for June 8 against the Libby Loggers but will be back in Cranbrook at Confederation Park for a doubleheader against Lethbridge, first pitch is set for 1 p.m.



