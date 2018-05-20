Whitecaps rally for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

Vancouver climbed out of a two-nil hole to tie FC Dallas 2-2

(Stewart F. House Photography)

Anthony Blondell’s substitution in the 68th minute sparked the Vancouver Whitecaps as they climbed out of a two-nil hole to tie FC Dallas 2-2 on Saturday.

Kei Kamara scored from the spot in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time to clinch the draw.

Kamara’s low, hard blast to the left went through with a deflection off goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. Maurer was called for the penalty for a takedown of Blondell as Vancouver (4-5-4) was making a last-ditch effort to tie it.

“It was a tough one. Tough going down two goals, but that’s what they say, ‘don’t give up,’” said Kamara.

“We had a great sub with Anthony (Blondell) coming in making two great plays to get us back into the game, but tough game and we’re happy to go away with one point.”

Reggie Cannon opened the scoring for FC Dallas (4-1-5) in the 40th minute with his first MLS goal. He cut back to evade defender Brett Levis and curled a left-footed shot into the upper left corner.

Maximiliano Urruti made it 2-0 for Dallas with a right-footed shot into the left corner in the 78th minute.

FC Dallas’ Maynor Figueroa gave the first one back to the Whitecaps with an own goal in the 82nd minute. Blondell forced the issue with a long run up the left side and Figueroa inadvertently blocked Blondell’s cross into the net.

Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson called Blondell’s play after being subbed into the game “excellent.”

“The guys in the locker room mentioned him specifically, because when you’re a sub, it’s easy to sulk or be disappointed you don’t start the game, but subs are there to come on and make a difference and he certainly did that,” said Robinson.

“He should have scored earlier. He got a chance when the ball dropped for him and he took too long to hit the ball, but he never gave up. He worked the offside line. He got in-around the back. He created the own goal, and obviously the penalty decision was on him, as well.”

The Associated Press

