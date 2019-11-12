White Tiger Taekwondo students earn accolades at Kalispell event

White Tiger Taekwondo recently returned with a third place team finish at the Big Sky Martial Arts Championship in Kalispell, MT.

The team category includes a combination of all gold, silver and bronze won by students and points are awarded to each attending club, with the top three receiving an award and recognition.

The event features over 200 competitors from around the Pacific northwest, and White Tiger has been attending to represent Canada for the last seven years.

It’s the first time the club has finished as high as it has in the team category, according to Master Steve Desjardin.

Pictured: First row L-R: Lilia Feniak,Liam Davies,Oliver Feniak,Hudson vandaelle,Adelie Albert. Second Row L-R: Lily Tait, Elianna Albert,Graham Swain, Alexandria Grieve. Third Row L-R: Avery Swain, Ry Palmer, Megyn Templeton, Karys Skene, Elliot Ashton,Jaina Skene, Rachel McDonaugh. Back Row L-R: Master Desjardin, Nolan Palmer, Jerrid Butler, Novia Vandaelle, Ethan Sawatsky, Ainsley Zmurchyk, Mrs Desjardin.