White Tiger Taekwondo pile up medals at Okanagan Championships

Cranbrook club’s 20 competitors earn 71 medals at large annual Kelowna event

White Tiger Taekwondo paid their annual visit to Kelowna during the April 25 weekend and collected an astounding 71 medals at the Okanagan Championships.

With 20 students from the club competing, the group returned with 22 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 27 bronze medals across various disciplines and age groups. According to Master Steve Desjardin, the local martial artists did the community proud.

“They work hard every class and it shows when they compete,” Desjardin said. “Students train twice a week [in] full contact sparring and traditional Taekwondo techniques [which] helps build confidence and enhances self-esteem while improving and developing students mental and physical ability.”

With over 200 competitors travelling from across the region, including Vancouver Island, the Okanagan Championships included seven different competitive events.

Poomsae is the traditional form of taekwondo, while Sparring is full-contact fighting. High Jump Kick competition challenges athletes to kick a target, while a Flying Side Lick sees students leap sideways to cover as much distance as possible.

Weapons competition challenges students to complete traditional martial arts weapon formations. Power Break is the classic competition of breaking boards, while Team Form is simply poomsae but in synchronization with a teammate.

A standout at the competition for Cranbrook was 11-year-old green belt Adam McDonaugh, who won six golds and a bronze while competing in all seven disciplines.

The group also included: Ethan Sawatsky, Brady Templeton, Megyn Templeton, Avery Swain, Adelie Albert, Graham Swain, Hunter Chiz, Ava Chiz, Rachel McDonaugh, Jayce Calder, Ty Sommerfeldt, Karys Skene, Jaina Skene, Jerrid Butler, Novin Vandaelle, Owen Patterson, Nolan Palmer, Rhy Plamer and Elianna Albert.

White Tiger has been operating for over 20 years in Cranbrook and Master Desjardin is a sixth dan black belt in Taekwondo. All instructors at the club are certified black belts through Taekwondo Canada and Korea.

 

Previous story
Gilian Kohler shines in relegation series at U18 Worlds

Just Posted

RCMP officer accused in Castlegar shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Man arrested after fighting police officers

A 36-year-old Cranbrook man was arrested for assaulting two police officers outside… Continue reading

Water peaked in Morrison Sub, Kimberley Sunday night

The area in Kimberley most prone to flooding is the Morrison Subdivision… Continue reading

Cranbrook taking action for mosquito control

Early monitoring shows a lot of mosquito larvae activity, and with snowmelt… Continue reading

Good Fire, Bad Fire: The benefits of prescribed burning

Ian Adams The sight of the large plume of smoke yesterday from… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 30

Mike Selby • In 1789, Alexander Mackenzie traveled 1,200 miles on the… Continue reading

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

Public asked to report any wildfire or smoke

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Tampa Bay looks to even the series tonight against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins

McHappy Day coming up this week in B.C.

One dollar from every Happy Meal, Big Mac or hot beverage will help charities across the province

Most Read