Weekend wrap-up: ICE split weekend games

The Kootenay ICE won against the Kamloops Blazers but lost Sunday against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The Kootenay ICE snapped their 12 game losing streak against the Kamloops Blazers.

With goals from Davis Murray, Peyton Krebs, Jakin Smallwood, Jaeger White and River Fahey the ICE took the 5-3 win on Friday, Dec. 14 at Western Financial Place.

“It’s a big relief for sure. Anytime you can get a win after that losing streak it feels good. It was a good team effort tonight, and a good win to go into the next game and the break,” said Krebs, who finished the night with a goal and an assist.

In front of a crowd of 2,397 Murray made it rain teddy bears, as it was Teddy Bear, Toque and Mitten Toss Night.

“To get [the goal] early and get us back in the game was good, but it was a really cool experience. The fans were awesome. They put a lot of bears on the ice, which is good. So, props to them for coming out tonight and doing a good thing,” said Murray.

The Blazers had an early goal 43 seconds into the game by Connor Zary, and Quinn Schmiemann scored twice, but that was all they could muster up.

Schiemann scored his second of the night in the third to get the Blazers within one, but Fahey added an insurance goal for the ICE to keep the win.

“River with that goal there really helped us. It gave us a little more confidence going into the last couple of minutes,” said Krebs.

Goaltender Jesse Makaj faced 40 shots throughout the night, while Blazers Dylan Ferguson saw 30 shots.

“He has really good skill. He has a great size for a goalie, he has good skill as far as feet, flexibility and his compete – he has no fear in the net,” said head coach James Patrick about the development of Makaj’s play.

“He’s just gotten better and better. He works really hard. He’s really trying to improve any weakness he has. He needs to get better handling the puck, he works on it every day. It’s still an issue, but I think over time he’s going to tackle that.”

The ICE were back in action on Sunday, Dec. 16 but were downed 7-4 by the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings Brett Kemp and Dylan Guenther had two goals each while Vince Loschiavo, David Kope and Scott Atkinson each had a goal.

For the ICE Cole Muir, Fahey, Martin Bodak and Brad Ginnell scored.

Defenceman Dallas Hines had two assists to record his 50th career Western Hockey League assist.

Makaj faced 38 shots on the night, while Edmonton goaltender Todd Scott saved 13 of 16 shots he faced before being pulled. Dylan Myskiw came in as a relief and allowed one goal on 14 shots.

The ICE are back in action on Dec. 28 in Medicine Hat to face the Tigers. They will be at Western Financial Place on Dec. 29 to face the Lethbridge Hurricanes.



