Weekend Wrap-up: ICE lose in overtime to Spokane

The Kootenay ICE were in Spokane on Friday for their lone weekend game as they looked to break their 10-game losing streak.

The ICE had three different goal scorers, but fell 4-3 in overtime to the Chiefs who are third in the U.S. Division with a record of 16-11-2-2.

Peyton Krebs opened the scoring at 10:23 in the first to give the ICE the lead. It’s Krebs’ 12th goal of the season and has him tied for the team lead.

Spokane got on the board two minutes into the second period after a goal by Bobby Russell to tie the game.

Jaeger White took the lead back for the ICE on a power play goal, and his 12th of the year tying him with Krebs for the team lead.

However, it only took 30 seconds into the third period for Luc Smith to tie the game, and Cordel Larson to give the Chiefs the lead.

With eight seconds left in the third period, and goaltender Jesse Makaj pulled for the extra attacker Brad Ginnell tied the game to send it to overtime.

It was the Chiefs who took advantage, with Eli Zummack stealing the puck for a breakaway to give the Chiefs the two points.

Makaj faced 32 shots and made 28 saves while Chiefs goaltender Dawson Weatherill saw 28 shots and made 25 saves.

The ICE power play was one for three, and Spokane went zero for one on the night.

With Friday night’s loss, the team has lost 11 straight games, and have a record of 7-20-5-1 for the season.

The ICE are back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 11 against the Kelowna Rockets, who are currently second in the B.C. Division with a record of 14-15-2. Puck drop is 7 p.m. at Western Financial Place.

As well, on Friday, Dec. 14, the ICE will be hosting their Teddy Bear, Toque and Mitten Toss Night when they play against the Kamloops Blazers at Western Financial Place. Kids 12 and under will get in for free that night.



