Wasa Triathlon needs volunteers

As everyone knows it’s impossible to pull off a successful community event without volunteers. It is also true that with so many events having taken a hiatus during COVID-19, or postponed to different dates, gathering up all those volunteers again can be challenging.

Wasa Triathlon organizers have put out the call for volunteers to help with the race weekend, June 11 and 12, 2022.

You can choose to volunteer for the TriKids event or the adult events. That would involve either race day volunteering, or Friday race bag pick up and set up. Or both.

Organizers promise a rewarding experience, as well as a shirt, snacks and refreshments. Not to mention that being a volunteer gives you the best access to spectating.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE for 2022

Race Bag Pick-up Friday June 10 4-8:30pm in Cranbrook (Sat 4-6pm late pick-up at Wasa).

Saturday, June 11

6:30 am: Transition Zone is open

6:30 am: CHECK-IN open for Sprint Triathlon/Duathlon/Warrior racers

8:00 am: Sprint Duathlon STARTS

8:05 am: Sprint Triathlon Waves will START (includes Wasa Warriors)

No Awards ceremony for 2021. Medals will be available for pick up after event.

Athlete BRUNCH: 9:30 AM-12:30 AM – brunch included with SPRINT, TRIKIDS and Wasa WARRIORS race entry. Pancake brunch will be served at Wasa Lions Club Outdoor Kitchen behind Wasa Hall,

11:00 am: TriKids Check-in/ No raceday registration for 2021. (Horseshoe Bay Transition Area)

11:15 am: Transition OPEN for TRIKIDS to set up

11:45 am: TriKids to Transition Zones (will be color coded as per POD group)

12:00 pm: TriKids POD waves START

NO race package pick-up option for race day mornings.

Sunday, June 12

6:30 am: Transition Zone opens

6:30 am: CHECK-IN opens for Standard Triathlon/Duathlon/Teams/Warrior racers

7:40 am: CHECK-IN closes

8:00 am: Standard Tri Solos & Relay Teams, Aquabike START (includes Wasa Warriors) Note: possibility of 2 waves.

12:45 pm: CANCELLED for 2021- awards ceremony for 2021. Medals will be available for pick up after event.

Athlete LUNCH: 11:00 AM-1:30 PM – included with STANDARD/WARRIOR race entry. Lunch will be served at Wasa Lions Club Outdoor Kitchen behind Wasa Hall.

