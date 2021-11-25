Wasa Triathlon moves back to traditional June date for 2022

Bc Parks agreed to let the Triathlon run in August last summer but it is preferred that it runs during the shoulder season in June. Bulletin file

The Wasa Lake Triathlon is pleased to announce that after a few tumultuous years of cancellation and date changes, things will get back to normal next June.

June 11 and 12, 2022 are the dates chosen for the Triathlon. The organizing committee explained that although there were some benefits to hosting the Triathlon in August last year, their agreement with BC Parks is that the event would be held during the park’s shoulder season. They thank BC Parks for being gracious about allowing it to run in high season last year, and look forward to returning to their regular time.

The Triathlon is also pleased to have some new and returning sponsors on board.

Just Liquid Sports is a new presenting sponsor. Just Liquid Sports has been a sponsor for several years and put a lot into supporting the event swim course with an arch at the swim finish, discounts and many volunteer paddlers, including the owner himself. In 2021 they provided the event with the location for race bag pickup, and will again for 2022.

As a VIP Sponsor CRANBROOK TOURISM has continued to support the event over the last few years and is back for 2022.

A few changes have also been made to the race itself.

• the aquabike option has been added to the Standard distance.

• the duathlon option will only be available for the SPRINT event.There was not enough of a demand to continue this option for the Standard distance.

• do you have it in you to do two? Register as a WASA WARRIOR to compete in both the Sprint triathlon and the Standard triathlon. Complete the ‘WASA WARRIOR” event and earn your Wasa Shield (finisher’s medal specific to this challenge).

– Schedule as follows

• SPRINT events SATURDAY 8am

• TRIKIDS event 11:30am SATURDAY

• STANDARD events SUNDAY 8am

– Registration information

The event registration has been moved to a new platform, CCN, as they are integrated with the National Triathlon Registration System (NTRS). This simplifies many aspects of the registration process for us as a sanctioned event. CCN also incorporates optional cancelation protection insurance for those who feel they would benefit from the added security.

Please note we have limited space in all events and there is no Race Day registration for any participants. Registration will close June 3, 2022.

