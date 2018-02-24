VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

B.C. Winter Games athletes work for gold in the last full day of competition

The second full day of competition is off to a roaring start, with sunny skies shining over the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games.

The first day ended with more than two dozen medals earned by athletes across the province.

RELATED: Kelowna, Lake Country boarders hit B.C. Games podium

On Saturday, the 19 different sets of competition continue, including archery, gymnastics, netball and speed skating – just to name a few.

At the Sandman Centre, the pre-novice short programs are set to wrap up with the free skate, while spectators will watch the curling semi-finals down the road at the Kamloops Curling Club.

FROM KAMLOOPS: Day 1 B.C. Winter Games results

At McArthur Island, biathlon will wrap up for the Games with finals in sprint race and the mixed relay.

At the nearby rinks, athletes will compete for gold in the 400m, 500m, 2,000m and 3,000m speed skating. Meanwhile, the round-robin matches continue for zone ringette teams.

Tournament Capital Centre is also abuzz, with diving continues on the 1m and 3m height boards. Gymnastics also continue, with four disciplines in women’s artistic competition: vault, uneven bars, beam and floor, and six disciplines for men: floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

RELATED: Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Up at Sun Peaks Resort, the main events are the skiing and snowboarding slopestyle, and the men’s and women’s alpine giant slalom.

RELATED: Gold for Apex Freestyle Club skier at B.C. Games

To end the last full day of the Games, athletes will be enjoying a youth dance after-hours.

Meanwhile, to celebrate wheelchair badminton’s debut at the upcoming Para-Olympics, zone athletes in badminton and wheelchair basketball will be coming together to test their skills.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay Ice fall 3-2 to Medicine Hat, extend losing streak to four games

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang

Kootenay Ice fall 3-2 to Medicine Hat, extend losing streak to four games

Team drops late night affair, remain just outside of playoff picture with season winding down

Man pleads guilty to 2013 stabbing

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading

City of Cranbrook culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading

Kimberley Skating Club receives Barclay Team Trophy at Kootenay Championships

The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9… Continue reading

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Local search and rescue teams carry out joint exercises with military crews

Submitted Military search and rescue (SAR) teams from two different squadrons recently… Continue reading

Police stop stolen car with spike belt

Several charges were laid and a man and woman taken into custody… Continue reading

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

Looking back at the 1979 B.C. Games: Good memories, even better jackets

39 years later, Kamloops is hosting the Winter Games again, with some volunteers returning

BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Federal budget to unveil incentive for 5-week second parent leave: official

Goal behind the measure is to give parents more incentive to share child-rearing responsibilities

Most Read