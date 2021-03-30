Murrayville resident Brent Larsen told a Monday, March 29 press conference at the Milner baseball field in Langlery that he intends to continue gathering signatures for a petition to have kids sports resume (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Murrayville resident Brent Larsen told a Monday, March 29 press conference at the Milner baseball field in Langlery that he intends to continue gathering signatures for a petition to have kids sports resume (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Organizer of kids sports petition undeterred by B.C. tightening COVID-19 rules

Brent Larsen says if the province can permit outdoor dining, it can approve outdoor sports for kids

Brent Larsen told a Monday, March 29, afternoon press conference at the Milner baseball field in Langley that he intends to continue gathering signatures for a petition to have kids sports resume.

Asked about the provincial announcement tightening COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the day, Larsen said the province is still allowing outdoor dining, so there is no reason to forbid outdoor sports.

Larsen, a parent and coach, has organized an online petition urging provincial heath officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to reconsider current COVID-19 restrictions that allow practicing, but not actual game play, and keep parents from watching because of spectator bans.

“We want to see the data that shows it’s unsafe for kids to play outdoors,” Larsen said.

“I call on the health authorities to let kids play.”

Larsen also said it was unfair to allow “elite athletes” to compete while limiting kids to practicing.

As of Monday, Larsen’s online petition posted to community.sumofus.org, “open sporting games for BC children,” on March 15, had 1,745 signatures.

READ MORE: Langley parent launches petition to ease COVID-19 restrictions on kids’ sports

Larsen said reaction has been supportive.

“I didn’t get any negative feedback personally,” he remarked.

Larsen issued an invitation to Henry or a representative to attend the press conference to explain their reasoning, but wasn’t surprised no one showed.

“I understand they’re probably busy, but we’re calling on the province to let the kids play,” Larsen commented.

A woman who said she was a single parent and only gave her first name of Esther also spoke at the press conference and described how the shutdown of outdoor sports is especially hard on low-income people.

“Some of us don’t even have a yard [for our kids to play in],” Esther said.

  On Monday, indoor dining and liquor sales, indoor adult group fitness and indoor religious services were shut down for the next three weeks, in what provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry called a “circuit breaker” to combat a rise in COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

 The new rules apply to pubs and restaurants as well as adult fitness activities.

Patio dining and take-out are not affected, and individual or one-on-one fitness is still allowed with existing restrictions.

Whistler Blackcomb ski resort is also closing for the period, after an increase in positive COVID tests in the province’s largest resort community.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.
Next story
Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

Just Posted

What is now Baker Park and the Mt. Baker RV campground (in purple). The entire site could be turned into a magnificent park and permanent festival and live music site. And it could be renamed to something other than “Baker.”
Joseph’s Prairie Park: Keeping it green downtown

Advocating for Baker Park and the RV campground to be re-imagined as a permanent green space and festival site, and to be renamed “Joseph’s Prairie Park”

letter
LETTER: Who would do such a thing?

Nesting goose shot on Wycliffe property

A prescribed burn is scheduled for a 22-hectare area near the Canadian Rockies International Airport. Black Press file.
Prescribed burn planned for area near Canadian Rockies International Airport

Burn could begin as early as Wednesday, Mar. 31

The City of Cranbrook is updating the patio program in an effort to help local restaurants. (File Photo)
City of Cranbrook to update patio program in light of new restrictions

The City will be rolling out the patio program early in an effort to help local restaurants

Fruitvale native Arie Postmus played for the Selkirk Saints. Photo: Jennifer Small
Selkirk College discontinues men’s hockey

Selkirk Saints hockey team permanently dismantled

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Ken Meuckon on March 26, 2021, next to a photo of the tracks he found on his property near Coombs Junction in the winter of 2019. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. man asks: Barefoot Bigfoot or just big-footed bear tracks?

Frightening recent encounter brings back memories of strange print found on property

Vancouver Canucks’ Adam Gaudette celebrated a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

The forward played 11 minutes on ice during Vancouver’s last game, March 24

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Man arrested after fires at three Masonic Temples in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A new Krispy Kreme offer is available to customers once every Monday until Victoria Day in Canada. (Instagram/Krispy Kreme)
Krispy Kreme giving out free coffee, doughnuts until Victoria Day

The promotion will see Canadians indulge without guilt… about the number in their bank account

In early February 2021, RCMP and CBSA officers seized 1,000 kilograms of opium from two freight containers at Deltaport. (RCMP photo)
RCMP, CBSA seize tonne of opium at Delta port

Police followed the shipment to a warehouse in Surrey and arrested five men

Indoor Tai Chi classes are among the “low-intensity” group exercises that are prohibited across B.C. until April 20. (Grand Forks Gazette)
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.

Youth sports carry on with strict limits under COVID-19 orders

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read