Jockey Frankie Dettori and Without Parole enter the winners circle at Ascot. Photo courtesy Tanya Gunther

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

It’s been quite a month for John Gunther of Langley and his daughter Tanya.

The Langley breeder witnessed his horse, Without Parole, take the 2018 St. James’s Palace Stakes — which take place at the famed Ascot race course in the U.K. — on June 19, just 10 days after Justify, a horse he and his daughter bred but sold, took the Triple Crown of U.S. racing.

It was the fourth victory in as many starts for the undefeated Without Parole, ridden by legendary jockey Frankie Dettori.

“It is the greatest day of my life,” John Gunther said online.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams.”’

Tanya Gunther, who runs the stables at Glennwood Farm where the family operated breeding program is located in Kentucky, said it was “thrilling beyond words” to watch their horse take the win.

“What more could a girl ask for?”

A tearful Tanya Gunther rewarded Without Parole with a kiss.

The victory at Ascot comes after Justify became the 13th Triple Crown Winner by racing to victory at the Belmont Stakes on June 9, following back-to-back wins at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, making the Gunthers the first Canadian breeders to win all three.

Justify is only the second horse to win the Triple Crown with an undefeated record, following Seattle Slew.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fresh challenge for Langley breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kootenay Ice send Bobby Russell to Spokane for conditional pick

Just Posted

Resort developer seeks to overturn Jumbo decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

Judge dismisses DNA request in triple murder case

Dean Christopher Roberts must appeal directly to the federal Minister of Justice, reads ruling.

College of the Rockies names new facility after its founder

COTR’s new trade facility will be dubbed Patterson Hall

Kayakers stranded on St Mary’s River

On June 23, at 5:30 pm Kimberley RCMP received a call from… Continue reading

Ktunaxa celebrate St. Eugene ownership

Pow Wow features communities from around the Nation

WATCH: Grand entry into the Ktunaxa Celebration Pow Wow, June 24

The communities of the Ktunaxa Nation and special guests gathered at St.… Continue reading

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations

Company says there are ‘a number of provisions that are basically impossible’

Gofundme for B.C. girl badly burned during science project

Community support from South Cariboo and others really appreciated

Most Read