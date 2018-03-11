VIDEO: Four champs crowned at B.C. boys basketball tournament

Burnaby South took home their first championship in almost 40 years

After an action-packed weekend, B.C. has four new high school basketball champions

Burnaby South took home their first provincial championship with a 80-72 win over the Semiahmoo Totems in the BC 4A boys championship final at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night. It was the Burnaby boys’ first senior boys title since 1979.

In the the other divisions, South Kamloops beat Byrne Creek 74-66 to win 3A glory, Brentwood College dominated King George (97-59) in 2A action while Heritage Christian bested Bulkley Valley Christian (65-53) in 1A.

Catch up on the action:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay Ice eliminated from 2018 playoff contention
Next story
Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice eliminated from 2018 playoff contention

Red Deer Rebels earn two points on Saturday to secure spot, officially knocking out Cranbrook club

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

WATCH: The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are underway

The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are currently underway at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

UPDATED: Owner of memory card located

Police have identified the owner of a memory card with wedding photos and images of Fort Steele.

WATCH: The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are underway

The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are currently underway at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

Creative Monkeys launches kids theatre project

A local dramatist and drama teacher is launching a new project, geared towards bringing youth into the wonderful world of theatre.

Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Richmond’s Nathan Hirayama lead the way with three tries and three conversions on day two for Canada

Search and rescue airlift snowmobiler to hospital near Golden

Search and rescue performed helicopter rescue

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

Elinor Florence launching latest book in Cranbrook and Invermere

Submitted Bestselling author Elinor Florence will launch her new novel Wildwood at… Continue reading

Kenny to Notley; anything you have done I’d have done sooner

Pity poor Jason Kenney, having to sit back and watch as Premier… Continue reading

East Kootenay Science Fair this weekend

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair (EKRSF) will be held this Friday, March 9 & Saturday, March 10 at the College of the Rockies gym.

Booknotes: Keith Forsyth’s first steps as a dissident

“Here, read this.” This was all that was said to Keith Forsyth when someone named Chuck handed him a book.

Most Read