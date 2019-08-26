Daniel Coyle waved to the crowd at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley as he took his victory gallop after winning the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

VIDEO: Daniel Coyle of Ireland wins horse jumping World Cup event held in B.C.

Sellout event at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley saw winner conquer a bad-luck final railing

Daniel Coyle said his victory at the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup in Langley on Sunday was the result of sticking to his plans for the course.

That, and a bit of luck.

Coyle, from Ireland, managed to get past a troublesome final jump at Thunderbird Show Park that had most riders pulling down a railing.

“It was definitely not the hardest jump on the course but it came down the most, I would say,” Coyle told a post-victory press conference.

He came uncomfortably close, himself, when he felt his horse contact a railing that managed to stay put.

“Actually I had a very lucky rub on the second to last jump,” Coyle said.

“You have to have a little luck, I suppose.”

After seeing several fellow competitors fail to clear the barrier, Coyl resolved to stick to his plan of attack for the course, rather than attempt a last-minute adjustment for the fall-prone barrier.

“That was my strategy,” he said, “not to get caught in what everyone else is doing. Thankfully, it worked.”

His win came just days after Coyle recorded a 1-2 finish in the $75,000 tbird challenge on the opening day of the 2019 Summer Fort Festival at tbird on Wednesdays, Aug. 21, the start of the 2019 Summer Fort Festival leading up to the World Cup.

Coyle was pleased with the performance by his relatively young horse.

“Give him another year’s time and he’s going to be a top horse,” Coyle predicted.

“He’s still a little green but he’s proven himself to be a real horse with a real future.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: 2018 World cup at Thunderbird Show Park

Second place went to 22-year-old Kelli Cruciotti of the U.S. riding Hadja van Orshof, while Harrie Smolders from the Netherlands finished third with Hocus Pocus de Muze.

It was the fifth time Thunderbird Show Park has hosted the $145,000 event.

Thunderbird President Jane Tidball said after all the seats in the stands and other viewing areas sold out, tbird offered “bring your own seat” tickets to make sure fans who wanted to see the action got in.

In addition to the substantial cash prize, the event also awarded coveted qualifying points for the 2020 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final, which will take place in Las Vegas, in April.

More photos can be viewed online.

Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Vancouver

Place / Horse / Rider / Nationality / Owner / Faults / Time

1. Farrel / Daniel Coyle / IRL / Ariel Grange / 0/0 37.32

2. Hadja van Orshof / Kelli Cruciotti / USA / Kelli Cruciotti / 0/0 42.26

3. Hocus Pocus de Muze / Harrie Smolders / NED / Evergate Stables / 0/4 37.41

4. Darry Lou / Beezie Madden / USA / Abigail Wexner / 0/4 38.34

5. Quirado RC / Richard Spooner / USA / 0/10 55.98

6. Calypso v/d Zuuthoeve / Laura Hite / USA / Laura Hite / 1 83.26

7. Donatello / Ashlee Bond / ISR / Little Valley Farms / 4/75.19

8. Samson II / Zazou Hoffman / USA / Woodacres Stables, LLC / 4/75.19

9. Primo Troy / Andrew Welles / USA / Istaca Group, LLC / 4/75.66

10. Colorado / Luis Pedro Biraben / ARG / Gugler Sport Horses GmbH & Co.KG / 4/76.87

.

Canadian Hyde Moffat cleared a barrier at the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

Canadian Rider Lisa Carlsen. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

At the last minute, a sold-out tbird offered “bring your own chair” tickets to accommodate extra attendees. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

