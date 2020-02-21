Opening ceremonies for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John on Feb. 21, 2020. (BC Games Society/Flickr)

PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

More than 1,000 of the province’s best young athletes have arrived in Fort St. John to give it their all at the 2020 BC Winter Games this weekend.

Over the next three days, youth ages nine to 17 will compete across 15 different winter sports while representing their hometowns.

On Thursday night, the youth took part in the games’ opening ceremonies at North Peace Arena to not only celebrate their upcoming achievements but the efforts of roughly 2,000 volunteers, 300 coaches and 190 officials.

Recently retired Canadian Olympic speed skater Denny Morrison, who hails from Fort St. John, took part in lighting the official games torch.

“We are ready to host the Winter Games and are excited to welcome BC’s athletes, coaches and officials to BC’s most northern host city in the Games history,” said Darren Snider, president of this year’s games, in a news release. “I hope all the participants have a wonderful time filled with memorable experiences.”

The games will run Friday to Sunday morning before wrapping up with a closing ceremony Sunday afternoon.

BC Games

