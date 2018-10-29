VIC experience outlasts Avalanche

The College of the Rockies volleyball squads had a rough weekend at home against Victoria Island University (VIU).

The women went 3-0 for both their matches against the Mariners, who sit atop the PacWest with a 6-0 record.

Even though they came out with two losses, head coach John Swanson said he was happier with the effort he saw from the team.

“The one thing we need to make sure we do is at least compete and I was very pleased this weekend in the way we competed. The results are still loses, but the process was greatly much approved,” he said.

Defence and blocking were some of the improvements Swanson said the team had worked on.

“We made some changes, and it became much more effective for us in stopping some of the attacks VIU has,” he said.

The players themselves thought the weekend went well and was really happy with the progress they made.

“If anybody knew we were as young as we were they would be very impressed with how we played. I’m very impressed with everybody,” said middle blocker, Julie-Anna Schaar.

“To have a whole bunch of first years and second years playing together, against a whole fourth-year and fifth-year team, I think is super impressive. I think we played great.”

Having played three weekends straight the Avalanche have run into some injuries on their roster, which has allowed for more new faces in their lineup.

“Last year we were decimated with injuries, and this year we are kind of getting into that situation. It’s so frustrating,” said Swanson.

Mikaela Pushor, Abigail Horch and Abigail Taggart were all out of the lineup.

“We have to heal, and with the situation, it gives other players some opportunities to get out there and get some experience to play and compete,” said Swanson.

The Avalanche will have their bye week to rest up and will be back in action Nov. 9 at home against Columbia Bible College (CBC).

“It’s a good weekend for us. We will still practice and all those things, but it will take the wear and tear off of us a little bit and try to heal,” said Swanson. “We will try to get our bodies healthy and everything, then really push for CBC.”

The players are happy to be able to get a week of rest, and hopefully get some key players back.

“Rest is key to make sure we are all healthy. Then at least we are all available, nothing like injuries to really put you down,” said outside hitter Tamara Barth.