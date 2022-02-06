Vernon Vipers’ win streak up to 9

Vernon Vipers forward Zack Tonelli misses a great opportunity in front of Cranbrook goalie Nathan Airey during the Snakes’ 2-1 BCHL shootout win over the Bucks Saturday, Feb. 5, in Cranbrook. (cranbrookbucks.ca/ photo)

Cranbrook’s B.C. Hockey League team couldn’t buck the trend of losing to the red-hot Vernon Vipers.

The Snakes won their ninth straight Saturday, Feb. 5, in the East Kootenays, downing the expansion Bucks 2-1 in a shootout. The win completed a weekend doubleheader in Cranbrook for Vernon, both victories coming via the shootout. Vernon scored a 3-2 decision Friday, Feb. 4.

The Vipers, who have won the first six of a season-long seven-game road trip, have seven straight wins in extra time and are now 7-7-2-3 away from Kal Tire Place.

Seiya Tanaka-Campbell scored his first goal of the season Saturday, and Ethan David stopped 34 of 35 shots to give the Vipers the extra point.

Johnny Johnson scored a buzzer beater with less than a second left in the opening period to give Cranbrook the 1-0 lead.

In the second, David made a stellar save to keep it 1-0. The Vipers equalized later as Seiya Tanaka-Campbell knocked home a rebound to even the game up at 1-1.

Liam Hansson scored first in the shootout and the Vipers’ Zack Tonelli had a rare miss. Tyson Dyck was stopped by David and Seiya was thwarted by Bucks goalie Nathan Airey. Noah Quinn was stopped and Luke Buss had to score to keep the shootout going for Vernon, which he did.

Zeth Kindrachuk was stopped and Anthony Cliche would get the opportunity to win it for his team. The D-man made a nice move to the backhand and the Vipers were once again victorious.

Cranbrook’s record stands at 19-15-1-1 for fifth in the Interior, Vernon is sixth at 16-14-3-3, two points behind.

The Vipers will wrap up the road trip Wednesday night in Penticton. The Vees have won seven in a row.

The Bucks are winless in their last three contests.

