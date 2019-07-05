Peyton Krebs donning the Vegas Golden Knights jersey at development camp, after being drafted 17th overall. Photo courtesy of Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Vegas bets big with Peyton Krebs

Krebs went 17th overall in the NHL Entry Draft to the Vegas Golden Knights

Peyton Krebs lived out his childhood dream of being drafted in the National Hockey League.

In the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Krebs was taken 17th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights.

“When I got my name called it was a surreal moment, and everything you’ve gone through to get here it’s pretty cool to have that. It was a special moment for my family and me, it’s something I will remember for the rest of my life,” said Krebs.

Krebs was joined by his immediate family at the draft in Vancouver, including his Cranbrook family.

“Those people brought me up and supported me throughout my whole career so far, and to have them there and support me like that is truly special for them to come out to Vancouver and spend the money and time to get off work to do everything to be there it is amazing. To have those people to hug when you get that moment, and cherish it with them it was pretty special,” he said.

When he was drafted, it was all smiles from Krebs and his family.

“I couldn’t stop smiling, I’m still pretty speechless about it. I don’t think it’s 100 per cent settled in yet, but it’s pretty cool. It’s been a pretty cool past couple of weeks here. I’ve really enjoyed it, and can’t wait to get going,” he said.

When he got up on stage he said not too much went through his mind, but Krebs has been able to reflect on everything that has happened.

“I looked at it today when I got home and I looked at my jersey in my room and I was like ‘holy crap’ I didn’t realize it’s actually. I’m part of an NHL organization and it’s something I’ve dreamed of forever. It’s pretty cool putting that jersey on — It’s amazing,” he said.

Krebs was originally drafted first overall by the Kootenay Ice in the 2016 Western Hockey League draft. He played he cracked the Ice lineup in the 2017-18 regular season and was named the teams captain in the 2018-19 regular season.

Recently back from the Vegas development camp, Krebs was not able to get on the ice, because of surgery for a partial tear of his Achilles tendon, but he participated in many other activities.

“It was a really cool experience being in Vegas, my first time. It did live up to the hype that everyone says,” he said. “They have an amazing practice facility, all the people there are pretty special and really want you to get better each and every day, and help you to improve on everything. It was an amazing time and I really enjoyed it, I was glad I was able to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back in September.”

While at the camp, Krebs said he had the opportunity to meet current Vegas roster players.

“I was fortunate to be able to meet some of the players, and with the organization the people that work there it’s the same with the players they are all really amazing people and no matter who you were they were going to come up and shake your hand. It’s pretty cool to have that and meet those guys you idolize,” said Krebs.

The next step for Krebs will be getting back to 100 per cent health-wise in hopes he can crack the lineup as soon as he can.

“I’ll be rehabbing, it’s one of those injuries you take week by week, and right now I’m in the healing phase. As soon as that’s done I’ll get some rehab done and getting along with it,” he said.

