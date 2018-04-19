With his family on hand, 16-year-old Simon Colyn of Langley inked an MLS contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Bob Frid Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps sign 16-year-old B.C. player

Grade 10 student from Langley joins MLS club

He is barely old enough to drive and still has a couple years until he graduates high school, but Simon Colyn is on his way to playing soccer professionally.

The 16-year-old from Langley signed an MLS Homegrown Player contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday morning.

“This means a lot to me, I am very excited to be here with the club,” he said. “I grew up watching the Whitecaps and now I’ve made my steps up the ladder.

“It is very exciting for me and my family and I am excited to get started with this team.”

Colyn, an attacking midfielder, has been playing with the Whitecaps FC Residency program since 2016.

He also spent time with the MLS squad during the pre-season when the team was in Hawaii and in three substitute appearances, tallied one assist.

“I felt good being with them, I felt like I fit in,” Colyn explained.

“Simon has done very well with the Residency program and showed no fear when he came into the first-team group in pre-season,” said Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson. “His work ethic and temperament are spot on and I see something in him that I don’t see in many young players.

“Simon has earned this opportunity, but this is the first step on the ladder. The hard work starts now.”

Colyn has signed a multi-year contract with options through 2022 is the third person from the Whitecaps Residency program to sign a futures contract. He is also one of three teenagers on the ’Caps first-team roster.

“It has always been a dream since I was young to play profession so knowing that is coming true it is a big thing for me,” he said. “But it just the beginning and I have to keep going.”

An MLS homegrown player is defined as someone who has come through that particular team’s residency or academy program.

Colyn began playing soccer as a young child with the Langley United Youth Soccer Association before switching to Surrey United Soccer Club and then joining the Whitecaps FC Residency program.

He is the 15th youngest player in league history to sign an MLS contract and the sixth player from the 2002-born age group to earn an MLS contract.

In 21 appearances for the WFC Residency U17 and U19 teams this year, has struck for 13 goals in 21 appearances, including five goals in just six games with the U19 squad.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
B.C. Lions urge high school students to make a difference
Next story
Olympic gold now official for B.C. weightlifter

Just Posted

Trans Mountain supplies 100% of Kootenay gas

Kootenay and Okanagan consumers have a lot to lose if Alberta slows gas supply say petroleum analyst

Parkland grade 8 and 9 bands win golds in Seattle festival

“We are Parkland, this is what we do”

Wildfire mitigation around city won’t come cheap: report

A 48,000 hectare buffer around the City of Cranbrook will greatly reduce… Continue reading

Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

Wildsight, locals weigh in on proposed tenure from Retallack and Lower Kootenay Band

The proposal is for an adventure tourism tenure in 71,000 hectares of the Purcell Mountains.

Ground broken on $4 million train car preservation project

Cranbrook History Centre’s heritage train cars will no longer be at the mercy of mother nature

Letters to the Editor: April 19

The Challenge of Community Thank you Yme Woensdregt for your thoughtful weekly… Continue reading

JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes returns to Cranbrook in June

Registration is open for the 2018 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Walk… Continue reading

Harry Manx brings the ‘Mysticssippi’ Sound to Key City Theatre

“Essential link” between the music of East and West, creating musical short stories that wed the tradition of the Blues with the depth of classical Indian ragas

B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks, becoming viral video

Olympic gold now official for B.C. weightlifter

Christine Girard’s bronze medal from 2012 Olympics upgraded to gold, IOC announces

Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, debate hasn’t quit

Om April 21, 1918 two Canadians in their canvas-covered Sopwith Camel biplanes engaged the enemy

VIDEO: Canadian teen lands invite to Royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited Faith Dickinson, founder of Cuddles for Cancer

Most Read