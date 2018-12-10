Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, shoots to score past St. Louis Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week

Canucks centre scored two goals and six assists in three games

Elias Pettersson’s stock continues to rise.

The Vancouver Canucks rookie centre was named the NHL’s first star of the week Monday after scoring two goals and six assists in three games.

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Louis Domingue got the nod as the second star, while Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau rounded out the top-3.

The NHL’s rookie of the month for October, Pettersson had a goal and four assists in Vancouver’s 6-1 road victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday for his second five-point performance of the season.

The 20-year-old Swede, who recorded two goals and three assists against the Colorado Avalanche in early November, is the sixth rookie in the expansion era to notch multiple five-point games in a season.

Petterson, the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, leads all rookies with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games.

Domingue went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .957 save percentage to backstop the Lightning, who lead the NHL’s overall standings, to a perfect four-game week as starter Andrei Vasilevskiy continues to recover from a broken foot.

Gaudreau, meanwhile, mirrored Pettersson’s eight points with two goals and six assists in four games to help the Flames move atop the Western Conference.

Read more: Boeser scores 3, Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks hammer Blues

Read more: Canucks’ Elias Pettersson will only get ‘better and better’: former teammate

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL players help Team Canada in shootout win over U.S.

Just Posted

Plan unveiled for Cranbrook winter festival

X-Games style event with snowmobilers, snowboarders and bands planned downtown on Feb. 16, 2019

Kimberley’s Ron Rossi wins a million dollars

B.C.’s newest millionaire is none other than Ron ‘Midnight’ Rossi. Rossi, an… Continue reading

Twelve College of the Rockies alumni receive Ike Barber Transfer Scholarships

The $5,000 awards aim to increase educational opportunities for BC students

Local authors at the 7th annual Kootenay Book Fair

Eight local area authors were on hand at the Seventh Annual Kootenay… Continue reading

League responds to Kootenay ICE rumour

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

VIDEO: Humpback whale plays with a log near Vancouver Island harbour

Lorax spotted playing near Comox Harbour

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby In ‘Beau Dick,’ Justin Barski examines eighty works by one… Continue reading

‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

‘Charlie’ was underweight and ‘covered in feces’ when he was removed from his mom’s care

Military closes book on oft-criticized support unit for ill, injured troops

The transition unit will provide support and services to military members struggling with physical and mental injuries so they can return to work.

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week

Canucks centre scored two goals and six assists in three games

Protester says Canada doing U.S. ‘dirty work’ outside Huawei exec’s bail hearing

The U.S. wants to extradite Meng to face fraud allegations after Canada arrested the high-profile technology executive.

Kimberley’s Ron Rossi wins a million dollars

Big win leads to early retirement

Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on America’s request

Natural gas rates will go up in B.C. on Jan. 1

Regions could pay up to $68 more

Most Read