Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller celebrates his goal during the third period of NHL hockey action against the Vegas Golden Knights, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, April 3, 2022. The Canucks announced over social media they’ve signed a seven year, US$56-million deal for Miller, Vancouver’s leading scorer last season with 99 points in 80 games.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks ink star forward J.T. Miller to seven-year, US$56-million deal

29-year-old was Vancouver’s leading scorer last season with 99 points

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up a major piece, signing forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year deal.

The club announced the US$56-million contract on social media Friday afternoon, ending speculation over the 29-year-old’s future.

Miller was Vancouver’s leading scorer last season with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) in 80 games.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Canucks acquired Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft for goalie Marek Mazanec, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

READ MORE: Shuswap hockey star signs with Vancouver Canucks

Drafted 15th overall by the New York in 2011, the six-foot-one, 218-pound native of East Palestine, Ohio, has split 11 seasons between the Rangers, Lightning and Canucks, amassing 454 points (169 goals, 285 assists) across 637 regular-season games.

The Canadian Press

