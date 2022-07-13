Undefeated Outlaws hosting playoffs in Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Outlaws ended the regular season undefeated with a 16-0 record. The Memorial Arena will host playoff action on Saturday, July 23 at 1 pm and Sunday, July 24 at 10 am with the possibility of a tie breaking game at 3 pm.

The Cranbrook Outlaws ended the regular season undefeated with a 16-0 record. The Outlaws now head in to the playoffs on July 23-24 in first place in the Cindy Garant division.

Fletcher Backshell-Jones, Wyatt Fancy and Kasey Miller lead the league in points, taking the top three overall spots. Fletcher ended the regular season with 105 points while Wyatt collected 84 points and Kasey collected 82 points.

“The players are continuing to commit to being better each practice and game,” said head coach Russ Sheppard. “The process of this commitment has led to their results.”

The Memorial Arena will host the playoff action on Saturday, July 23 at 1 pm and Sunday, July 24 at 10 am with the possibility of a tie breaking game at 3 pm.

The outlaws will be looking to continue their winning streak to win the playoffs and advance to the Alberta provincial championship in Sylvan Lake on August 5-7.

Entrance to the playoff games is by donation. On Saturday, there will be a beer garden and concession. The Outlaws have appreciated the fan support this season and are looking forward to playing in front of an enthusiastic and large crowd on July 23/24.