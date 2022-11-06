Undeafeated Men’s Avalanche in first place after VIU victories

The COTR Avalanche were on the road for the first time this season, facing the VIU Mariners on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. (Photo courtesy Matt Carter)

The College of the Rockies Avalanche hit the road for the first time in the 2022-23 season, heading to Nanaimo to face the VIU Mariners Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5.

The Av’s men’s team find themselves at the top of the PACWEST volleyball standings, after defeating the Mariners three sets to one on Friday night (25-22, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-21), and again on Saturday in four close sets (25-20, 24-26, 23-25, 25-27).

The Men’s Avalanche are now in sole possession of first place, undefeated, with 10 points on the season. They are followed by Camosun (eight points), Douglas (eight), VIU (four), Capilano (zero) and Columbia Bible College (zero).

The Avs’ women’s team — who had won three of their last found matches, and were coming off a split with Douglas College the previous weekend — were facing an undefeated Mariners squad, also the defending CCAA national champions.

The Avalanche were in tough on Friday against the powerful Mariners, going down three sets to none (25-18, 25-12, 25-10), and again on Saturday (25-8, 25-18, 25-19).

The Women’s Avalanche are in third place in the standings with six points, behind first place VIU (12) and second place Douglas (10), and ahead of Camosun (four points), Capilano (zero) and Columbia Bible College (zero).

The Avs return home for a couple of weeks off. Their next matches are at home in Cranbrook against Capilano College, Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19.