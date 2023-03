The team is made up of players from across the East Kootenay

The U13 Cranbrook Bucks are Adrian Taggart, Colin Sinclair, Carson Loftsgard (coaches), missing from picture Coach Mike Johnson. Jacob Rogers, Zach Auger, Preston Oler, Ben Logstard, Dryden Hanson, Easton Armstrong, Kane Corkle, Kye Taggart, Max Parker, Liam Roberts, Lane Johnson, Mateo Sinclair, Carson Davis, Memphis Martin, Nixon McDonald, Bechem Goetz and Ryder Magro.

U13 Cranbrook Bucks, 17 players from across the East Kootenays, won the U13 Tier 2 Provincial Championships in Prince George on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The team apparently played their hearts out, defeated Fort St. John 6-3 in the final, and are to be congratulated for a great win.