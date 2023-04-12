The Cranbrook U13 Bucks are Division champions. Photo submitted

The Cranbrook U13 Bucks are Division champions. Photo submitted

U13 Bucks are Division champions

The Cranbrook U13 Bucks are champions of their division, after coming out on top at the championship tournament in Prince George. They are pictured here unveiling the championship banner at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook.

Players are: Memphis Martin, Nixon McDonald, Ryder Magro, Preston Oler, Zachary Auger, Beckem Goetz, Ben Loftsgard, Carson Davis, Mateo Sinclair, Dryden Hanson, Eaton Armstrong, Jacob Rogers, Kane Corkle, Max Parker, Lane Johnson, Kye Taggart, Liam Roberts.

Coaches: Colin Sinclair, Carlson Loftsgard, Adrian Taggart, and Mike Johnson

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Whitecaps whipped 3-0 by L.A. in CONCACAF play

Just Posted

The Cranbrook U13 Bucks are Division champions. Photo submitted
U13 Bucks are Division champions

1916
It happened this week in 1916

It's Friday, but Sunday's coming
Jesus Came to Live — Abundantly

A high streamflow advisory remain in effect as the Regional District of East Kootenay continues to monitor local waterways. Photo courtesy Scott Tibballs.
High streamflow advisory maintained as rain soaks southern interior