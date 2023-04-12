U13 Bucks are Division champions

The Cranbrook U13 Bucks are champions of their division, after coming out on top at the championship tournament in Prince George. They are pictured here unveiling the championship banner at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook.
Players are: Memphis Martin, Nixon McDonald, Ryder Magro, Preston Oler, Zachary Auger, Beckem Goetz, Ben Loftsgard, Carson Davis, Mateo Sinclair, Dryden Hanson, Eaton Armstrong, Jacob Rogers, Kane Corkle, Max Parker, Lane Johnson, Kye Taggart, Liam Roberts.
Coaches: Colin Sinclair, Carlson Loftsgard, Adrian Taggart, and Mike Johnson