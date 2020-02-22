Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Vancouver Canucks’ Alexander Edler, of Sweden, from left to right, Troy Stecher, Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson, of Sweden, celebrate Eriksson’s goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Tyler Toffoli scored his first two goals with his new team and added an assist as the Vancouver Canucks dispatched the Boston Bruins 9-3 on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

Troy Stecher had a goal and two assists for a career-high three points, and J.T Miller had three assists. Bo Horvat, Adam Gaudette, Tanner Pearson, Loui Eriksson, Elias Pettersson and Jake Virtanen also scored for Vancouver, while Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves.

David Pastrnak tallied his with his league-leading 44th and 45th of the year for Boston, and Chris Wagner also scored. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves before being replaced by Jaroslav Halak in the Boston net with 13:32 left in the third period. Halak gave up three goals on eight shots.

The win moved the Canucks (33-22-6) into second place in the Pacific Division. They’re two points behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canucks were 1-for-3 on the power play, while Boston went 1-for-2.

The loss was the first in six games for the Bruins (39-12-12), who were wrapping up a four-game road trip. Boston maintains a five-point edge over the Tampa Bay Lightning at the top of the NHL standings.

Stecher opened the scoring for Vancouver at 4:14. His fourth goal of the year was a shot from the right boards that found its way through traffic in front of Rask and into the net.

At 7:06, Pastnak broke in alone and made a crafty deke before sliding the puck around Markstrom’s left toe.

Less than two minutes later, Thatcher Demko briefly stepped into the Vancouver net after Markstrom left the game for medical attention when an errant high stick threaded its way through his mask.

Demko was not required to make any saves before Markstrom returned 1:48 later, as Jeremy Lauzon was sent to the penalty box after holding Elias Pettersson.

On the ensuing power play, Horvat put the Canucks up 2-1, beating Rask high to the blocker side off a Miller pass from below the goal line.

Vancouver added to its lead in the second, when Quinn Hughes intercepted Pastrnak’s clearing attempt, then evaded him along the boards before feeding Gaudette for his 11th of the year.

Emotions ran high after Pearson and Eriksson extended the Canucks’ lead to 5-1 lead late in the second. First, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara tangled with Tyler Myers. Later, Canucks captain Horvat traded punches with Charlie Coyle.

In the third, Pettersson scored his 25th of the year. Pastrnak and Wagner replied for Boston before Toffoli beat Halak twice. After Virtanen rounded out the scoring with 1:45 remaining, the fans at Rogers Arena chanted “We want 10!”

With the win, the Canucks closed out their six-game homestand with a 3-2-1 record. They’ll start a four-game Canadian road trip on Tuesday in Montreal.

NOTES: Oscar Fantenberg returned on the Vancouver blue line after missing five games with a head injury … Saturday’s 50/50 super jackpot was $1,015,830, for a take-home total of $507,915 for the winner.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

