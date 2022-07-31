Two locals named to national women’s hockey camp rosters

Two women with roots in Cranbrook have been named to rosters for Hockey Canada national women’s and U18 teams selection camps coming up in Calgary from Aug. 3-14.

As part of the National Women’s Program Summer Showcase, local defensive products Rylind MacKinnon and Jaimee Spring will join 140 players associated with both the national women’s program and the U18 program as both programs get set for new seasons and a new four-year Olympic cycle.

Player selections were led by Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada, along with Cherie Piper, senior manager of player development and scouting, and Troy Ryan, head coach of the national women’s team, according to a Hockey Canada press release.

“This is a great opportunity to bring all three groups together in one place and start to envision what the next four years will look like,” said Kingsbury. “We are coming off a very successful season and we are looking to continue building on that. We have a full complement of experienced staff to lead our camps but having our Olympic athletes able to play leadership roles where they can mentor and share their experience is a positive step in our journey towards the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan.”

Rylind MacKinnon, pictured above.

MacKinnon spent the last season patrolling the blueline for the UBC Thunderbirds of the Usport, posting 11 goals and 11 assists. MacKinnon helped lead the Thunderbirds to the a Canada West title, was named a first-team All-Canadian and was also awarded UBC’s 2022 Marilyn Pomfret Award for Female Athlete of the Year.

Spring spent the last season playing Female U18 Prep in the CSSHL with Edge School in Calgary. Spring posted six goals and four assists in 26 games, and was invited to the U18 National Women’s Team selection camp ahead of the 2022 IIHF World Championships this past June.

Players with the national women’s team and national women’s development team will be split up into four groups for practices, intrasquad games and off-ice sessions. Players from both the national team and development team will be selected for a rivalry series with the United States, as well as a game against Finland’s national women’s team at the end of the camp.

The U18 team invitees will also be split into two teams for practices, intrasquad games and off-ice sessions, along with an opportunity to face off against Finland’s U18 team.