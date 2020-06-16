FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The NHL Players’ Association’s executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return-to-play format, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, late Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Trudeau says government is ‘open’ to NHL hub cities operating in Canada

NHL is looking at a return to action from that would feature 24 teams operating out of two hubs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is “open” to the NHL operating a hub city in Canada, so long as it is allowed by local health authorities.

Trudeau said Tuesday that the decision will need to be made by the NHL and the provincial and municipal governments where the league wishes to operate.

The NHL is looking at a return to action from that would feature 24 teams operating out of two hubs. The league has narrowed down its potential sites to 10 cities, including Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

However, the league has said it will not operate out of a Canadian city if players are subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine currently in effect at the national border.

The NHL is currently in Phase 2 of its return to action plan, meaning players can use team facilities to train in small groups.

The league hopes to progress to Phase 3, the opening of training camps, on July 10, with a return to competition later in the summer.

The NHL suspended its season March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Archer Kevin Evans named Coach of the Year by Archery Canada
Next story
Johnson says popular ‘Body Break’ series was created to battle racism

Just Posted

Archer Kevin Evans named Coach of the Year by Archery Canada

Gold medal Paralympian and two-time world champion, Evans coaches archery in the East Kootenay region

Is your cat running amok in Cranbrook?

If cats are off their home property or not leashed, they are considered running-at-large, City says

Youth supports coming to Cranbrook through new Foundry centre

Cranbrook is one of eight communities that will benefit from a new… Continue reading

Farm life: Mother Nature always wins

Water, wind or fire, it’s up to Mother Nature.

St. Aidan’s Orthodox Church holding services with additional safety measures

As provincially-mandated restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to lift, that… Continue reading

WATCH: Mount Baker students create online musical theatre project

Their production of ‘Oklahoma!’ was cancelled due to COVID-19

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Poor construction, maintenance driving up B.C. strata insurance rates

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

Most Read